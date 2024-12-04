County meetings move projects forward to full court

Mississippi County committees, personnel, sanitation and finance, met consecutively on Tuesday, Jan. 22, approving several appropriations to move to the full court.

Justice Neil Burge opened the first meeting informing the justices that the SRO officer that was serving at Gosnell school had resigned for another position.

Sheriff Dale Cook has someone interested in the position. Justice Burge explained the new SRO officer that will be taking the position, holds a higher rank than the previous SRO officer. He recommended the salary be adjusted to match the new officer’s present salary.

“Gosnell school pays the expenses and has agreed to the additional cost,” Justice Burge said.

Committee members voted to move the increased salary to finance and make it retroactive to Jan. 1, 2025.

Justice Rick Ash chaired the sanitation meeting informing the committee members of a required air quality management issue at the landfill.

Judge John A. Nelson said the landfill is now large enough that the county will be required to do air quality inspections.

The inspections will require a cost for some infrastructure work at the beginning and then an ongoing cost for permitting. The initial cost was estimated at $45,037.

Justice Tobye McClanahan presented a financial review of the 2024 landfill comparing it to the end of 2023. She said she was excited about the landfill having $5.2 million in CDs.

Committee members voted to move the appropriation for the $45,037 to the finance committee.

Justice Ash said that will get it set up and then later a line item can be added for the ongoing inspections.

Plans on the proposed scale house at the landfill were discussed briefly. Justice Ash said Judge Nelson and the architect will meet and go over the cost which is now estimated at $1.5 million. He said they want to see where the cost can be pared back.

The finance committee chair Justice Michael White opened the final meeting of the day expressing excitement for the projects to be presented.

He reviewed the monthly financial report saying the year-end balances looked good.

Tax collection improved, services were better, county general has $3.7 million balance with over $15 million in CDs, almost $5.3 million in landfill CDs, $2.5 million in county road funds, and economic development is at $9.5 million in CDs and $2.8 million in checking.

Justice White said when the extended tax for the courthouse renovations was tied in with the hospital tax, it gave the hospital longevity and an increase in funding. The senior citizens are at 99 percent budget for last year.

“We are the sponsor for the senior citizens and we contributed $700,000 last year,” Justice White said.

Justice White commended Justice McClanahan for her work with the senior citizens. She is working to create a foundation board which would be a 501C organization eligible to apply for available grants.

McClanahan said she had a good response from several people willing to serve on the board.

“I am proud of the direction the county is moving,” Justice White said.

Clif Chitwood, president of the county economic development, Mallory Darby, vice president, and Barrett Harrison, director of the Aeroplex, met with the committee with several appropriation requests for new industry and industry expansion in the county.

The first was a $2.5 million investment in Galactic Air. Chitwood spoke briefly about the type of work Galactic does with plans to eventually create 200 jobs. The county’s investment is for expanding a hangar at the Aeroplex to accommodate their work. Chitwood pointed out they have requested matching grants. Darby added the company is very interested in investing in the training at Arkansas Northeastern College.

Justice McClanahan said ANC is excited about the program.

Justice White pointed out the building will always belong to the county.

“This is like an investment in ourselves,” Justice White said.

The committee voted to move the request to the full court for approval.

The second request was for $2.5 million for Air Cargo Services. The company paints jets. The investment will go to expanding the hangar to accommodate the work. It will provide 200 to 300 jobs. Darby said this company plans to invest a lot of money and also is very interested in the local training facility.

Following a discussion, the committee voted to move the request to the full court.

Justice White said there are a lot of good things going on at the former air base.

The next appropriation was for $150,000 to Blackmon Industrial Electrical for building improvements to Building 426. There will be an office and a warehouse. The committee passed unanimously to move the request to the full court.

An appropriation for $180,000 for TMF Industrial located near Big River Steel was approved to move to the full court. The money will be used to erect a warehouse. The company employs 58 with an anticipated increase of 18 more employees.

The last request was for $400,000 to SMS Group. Chitwood said the company has been here for eight or nine years and is a really good company.

“ANC is the only place, except Germany, where this training is done,” Chitwood said. “It is a high tech maintenance operation. It is a solid company. With the expansion, there will be an additional 40 jobs.

The committee voted to move the request to the full court

The committee voted to move forward with the $45,000 for Air Quality management at the landfill and change the salary for the SRO officer in Gosnell.

The committee discussed repairs needed to the EOC building in Osceola including ceiling tiles and paint. It was agreed to use tribal money for the repair work. Repairing plaster work and paint needed in the annex building was also discussed.

The regular Quorum Court meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Blytheville Courthouse.