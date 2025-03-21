County hospitals report $10 million in bad debt

BLYTHEVILLE— The Mississippi County Quorum Court met Monday afternoon, where they received a report from the Mississippi County Hospital System’s (MCHS) Felicia Pierce and John Logan concerning the finances of the Mississippi County Hospital System.

Logan, who chairs the board of the MCHS, said the issues currently facing the hospital system in Mississippi County and explained the hospital has to be open 24/7 no matter how many beds are filled, or patients that pay or don’t pay.

Pierce, Co-CEO of the MCHS, added that the two hospitals in Blytheville and Osceola had more than $10 million in bad debt which MCHS had to write off.

A question raised by Justice Reggie Cullom, who wasn’t present Monday, was asked by Chairman Michael White concerning money the hospital was given by Big River Steel and Entergy.

According to Logan and Pierce, BRS gave $425,000 and Entergy gave $100,000. The hospital used that money to put on new roofs over parts at both hospitals that cost more than the total amount they received, and are still currently battling issues throughout the hospital with leakage.

After further explanation, Pierce added that running a hospital is “very expensive.”

Pierce said that in 2025, more than 700 hospitals are set to close nationwide due to the financial burdens they face.

White asked what he considered an “unfair question”, if the hospital was going broke eventually and if it was “long-term sustainable”.

Logan expressed they have an upcoming meeting with the New York Institute of Technology and hopes that will help with longterm success.

Another idea to help the hospital systems was mentioned by Justice Tobye McClanahan in the form of marketing and getting better reviews on the internet.

Pierce expressed that both hospitals are level four trauma centers and have Arkansas Safe Stroke telecommunication services.

Pierce added that MCHS is only one of four — St. Bernards, NEA Baptist, and Paragould — hospitals in the northeast Arkansas region to be able to deliver babies.

“We also serve the bootheel of Missouri too,” explained Pierce. “So it’s a big deal having two hospitals here in (Mississippi) County.”

Justice Molly Jackson asked in regards to reviews and recent comments made about the age of the buildings if there were any plans to update the hospitals in MCHS.

Pierce responded they had updated the flooring and security measures concerning doors.

“Cost alone is horrendous to keep them up,” explained Pierce.

Justice Neil Burge mentioned that a grant writer would help the hospital system out if the county decides to hire one.

Logan replied, “The county needs a grant writer.”

White moved on to the next meeting item, the approval of an appropriation to spend up to $100,000 to remove an old fuel tank from the grounds at the Osceola Hospital and add a valve to a tank at the Blytheville Hospital. Jackson motioned to approve the appropriation and that motion was seconded by Justice Betty Hepler.