County collects $30,000 on past due account

Mississippi County Sanitation and Solid Waste and Finance committees met back-to-back on Tuesday, Feb.18.

Justices present included Rick Ash, Harbans Mangat, Tobye McClanahan, Betty Hepler, Neil Burge, Cecil McDonald, Michael White and Molly Jackson.

County Judge John A. Nelson reported on a landfill customer that he has been working with to recover a large past due bill. Judge Nelson said the company is under new management and he has met with the CEO. The company owed $78,000 which includes $58,000 for services with $20,000 in late fees.

Judge Nelson said the company has paid $30,000 and agreed to pay $28,000 within the next 60 days to catch up on the service charges. They have asked for forgiveness of the interest and late fees. They are also asking for a $5,000 line of credit with payment terms on future deliveries to the landfill.

“They are working with me and I think they are trying,” Judge Nelson said.

Members of the committee said they are willing to allow the judge to negotiate on splitting the late fees once the payment for services has been paid. Several expressed their opinion that legal expenses accrued by the county for collection should be paid by the customer.

Justice Ash, chairing the meeting, gave a brief update on the proposed new scale house at the landfill. He said they will set up a meeting and get the plans redrawn.

“We would like to break ground by June,” he said.

A discussion was held about a need for a director at the landfill and what licenses are needed for employees.

Judge Nelson said the county has $2 million in grant money for clean-up at the north end of the Aeroplex. He said they are almost ready to take bids for the first 54 houses to be taken down. Judge Nelson said the houses and brush will be taken down to construction ready.

It is a reimbursement grant and he asked the committee to start thinking about an appropriation that will be needed once the project gets underway.

The committee also discussed the Osceola Courthouse renovations. Judge Nelson informed the committee members that it looks like a construction manager will be required by law.

The financial meeting followed with Justice White presiding.

Justice White discussed the finances saying some of the 2024 bills carry over to January but he did not see anything out of order. He said they will prepare to do the clean-up budget in March.

“We ended the year good and started 2025 well,” Justice White said.

Justice White said the Planning and Development Committee met last week in the tower facility at the former air base. Members toured the facility seeing the work that has been done and the work that needs to be done. A car rental business has moved into one of the offices. They also looked at the north area where renovations are needed for office space and additional restrooms. The Civil Air Patrol will be housed in one office and Barrett Harrison, president of the Blytheville/Gosnell Regional Airport Authority, said there is an interest in other companies locating in additional offices.

“We hope to make the control tower facility a visiting point,” Justice Ash said. “The airport gives visitors their first impression of Blytheville.”

The committee voted to move the request for $50,000 for renovations to offices in the control tower to the full court. The Blytheville/Gosnell Regional Airport Authority will pay for costs over $50,000.

The committee also discussed finding a manager to help with proper planning for improvements at the former air base. They expressed their desire for all improvements to be good for present residents, businesses and future growth at the BGRAA.

The finance committee then approved a $2.5 million appropriation to move to the full court to fund renovations on Hangar 5 to accommodate work done by Air Cargo. The renovations will be done on a cost share basis between the county and Air Cargo.

The full court will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Blytheville Courthouse.