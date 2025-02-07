Community works to “Stop the Violence”

Bishop Randy Crenshaw of Blytheville is adamant about working with area youth and adults in an effort to stop the violence. Crenshaw has led a "Stop the Violence” group in Blytheville for many years.

Crenshaw held an assembly at Blytheville elementary on Wednesday, Feb. 5, with special guests Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan and Police Chief John Frazier.

The topic of the morning was bullying and how to stop it. Bishop Crenshaw emphasized to the students if they are feeling bullied they need to “tell somebody.”

He encouraged the students to tell a teacher, a counselor, a preacher, or a parent if they feel they are being bullied.

He defined bullying as threats or attacks, physically or verbally.

Bishop Crenshaw shared the definitions of bullying, cyber bullying and signs to look for if a child is being bullied.

He also gave signs of a child that is bullying others.

“You have a choice,” Bishop Crenshaw said. “If it is wrong, do not do it. Wrong follows wrong and right follows right.”

He talked about the consequences of cyber bullying.

“You can get into serious trouble if you use your phone for the wrong reasons,” he said. “Go to school and learn. If you have problems and don’t get it, ask your teacher for help. If you want respect, be respectful. You are the future of Blytheville.”

Bishop Crenshaw told the students that each one of them is special.

Mayor Logan spoke briefly to the students saying bullying is wrong and again encouraged the students to tell somebody if they are being bullied.

Mayor Logan led the students in singing “If You are Happy And You Know It….” She then had them repeat, I am a buddy, not a bully.

Chief Frazier told the students his career in law enforcement started before they were even born. He encouraged the students to look at the uniform he was wearing.

“All of our officers wear this uniform,” he said. “We care about you and your future. Some of you might someday be the mayor of Blytheville, the chief of police, the judge, or the city attorney.”

He encouraged all of the students to practice kindness and to remember they are somebody and reminded them to tell somebody if and when they are being bullied.

Bishop Crenshaw said he tries to go into the elementary school and the middle school at least once each year.

He expressed his appreciation to the mayor and the chief for attending.