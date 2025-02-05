Clara Taylor leaves a legacy of caring

Clara Taylor of Blytheville left a legacy of caring. Her love for family, friends, and the community is what she left as an example on how to give back. Her passion for people spilled over to animals as well. She worked diligently to help the Blytheville Humane Society provide a safe shelter for homeless animals.

Taylor passed away on Jan. 7, 2025, at the age of 83. She will be remembered for many things such as being a good mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She will also be remembered for the hours she spent organizing and volunteering at Orphan Annie’s Thrift Shop. She was instrumental in establishing the thrift shop with all proceeds going to the Blytheville Humane Society’s animal shelter. Taylor’s legacy will continue to provide shelter for homeless animals for years to come.

According to a 2012 Blytheville Courier article, “Members of the Blytheville Humane Society are hard at work to help take care of stray dogs and cats in the area. The task became more difficult as the shelter changed to a ‘no-kill’ status. That means the animals are not euthanized simply because they have not been adopted…..”

The “no-kill” status has remained intact for over a decade. The numbers increased dramatically and thanks to donations from the community and volunteers, Taylor’s Orphan Annie Thrift Shop has grown and still provides for the Humane Society. The shelter stands as a haven for homeless animals waiting to find their forever homes. The shelter is located at the former Eaker Air Force Base.

The original thrift shop benefiting the shelter was located in small rooms on the former base. When the woman who was managing it retired, Taylor stepped up and the thrift shop has continued to be a major support for the shelter.

“Clara was told the Humane Society had no funds but depended on donations to pay utilities, vet bills, food, supplies and salaries,” Pam Ford, Blytheville Humane Society president, said. “Clara rallied volunteers who worked tirelessly with her to establish Orphan Annie’s Thrift Stop. Her organizational skills, ‘can do’ attitude and deep love of animals were remarkable. Everyone knew that when Clara said ‘jump’ you better jump or get out of her way. She is loved and respected by all.”

"The Blytheville Humane Society would not be where we are today without Clara Taylor," Susie Langston, Humane Society board chair, said. "She started Orphan Annie’s in the JC building. Orphan Annie’s is the main supporter of the Animal Shelter. She worked tirelessly with the other volunteers to itemize, clean, and sell items to benefit the shelter. The thrift store is so well organized you would think you are in a store, not a thrift store. Everyone connected to the Blytheville Humane Society will dearly miss her. Clara was a force of nature.”

Bernie Weixelman volunteered with Taylor for over 12 years and knew her dedication to the shelter and Orphan Annie’s. She remembers Orphan Annie’s opening in the former Jaycee building on Second Street. A second location, donated by Mr. Bray, opened on North 10th Street. A third location, the old Coca-Cola plant, was donated to the group by Larry Cotton. The larger building housed furniture items.

A couple years ago, Orphan Annie’s Thrift Shop had the opportunity to move to its present location next to the post office in the former Mississippi County Electric Co. building. Weixelman said moving and organizing the three buildings into one was quite an undertaking.

“Clara was excited to move to a larger facility,” Weixelman said. “Her organizational skills came through once again. I can still hear her saying, ‘one box at a time’.”

Taylor had a background working at Walmart and those skills were helpful. The new facility that houses the thrift shop has Taylor’s footprints throughout.

The new location has storage buildings on site to accommodate the larger items and items from both the smaller buildings.

Her co-volunteers said Taylor loved the time she spent at Orphan Annie’s and welcomed customers with a smile and enthusiasm. The thrift shop serves two purposes, it supports the Humane Society and offers customers a place to shop for very good bargains.

Taylor worked with many volunteers through the years and they all agree, she had a heart for her work and a passion for the shelter.

Weixelman said she loved all animals – ones with fur and the ones without.

“She was a perfectionist and was insistent on being organized,” Weixelman said. “If we were driving down the street and she saw a dog we had to slow down until she made sure it was not hungry and had a collar.”

Weixelman worked with Taylor from the start and said she will be missed. Taylor appreciated the volunteers who she worked with.

“Even though the staff have always been volunteer only, Clara was the driving force who often volunteered seven days a week,” Weixelman said. “There is always a need for volunteers. The shop accepts donations on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Hours of operation are Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.”