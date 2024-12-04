Top Menu Bar
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

City of Blytheville begins “Cash for Cans”

Blytheville launches "Cash for Cans" recycling initiative, targeting soda cans to boost recycling rates and compete with larger cities. Drop-off at 400 Elm Street, Monday-Saturday.

Randy Lemons and Mayor Melisa Logan
Randy Lemons and Mayor Melisa Logan

BLYTHEVILLE—  Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan met with the Blytheville Rotary Club Thursday afternoon to discuss the Cans for Cash program.

According to Logan, the program starts small by collecting cans and plastic bottles. Members of the Rotary Club asked about canned items, cans, and aluminum foil, and Logan stated that soda cans at this time, as other cans obtain different metals, and aluminum foil is different metals fibered together.

Logan stated if citizens would like to recycle any items, the drop-off location is at 400 Elm Street (the old incinerator building) in Blytheville Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and closed on Sunday.

The Cans for Cash program is through Replenysh, and Blytheville is one of five cities participating in the piloted pro-gram. Logan explained that Blytheville competes against bigger cities like Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and St. Louis, Missouri.

According to the press release, Replenysh targets communities near major waterways with limited recycling access. The initiative aims to boost recycling rates, reduce litter and landfill waste, and enhance local economies.

The mayor stated she has talked with superintendents at Armorel, Blytheville, and KIPP to try to talk to the students about the importance of recycling, posting fliers, and helping students gain community volunteer hours.

