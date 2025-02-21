City enters into 5 year contract with Ritter

Due to inclement weather on Tuesday night, the Blytheville City Council meeting was a Zoom meeting with all council members, Barbara McAdoo-Brothers, Linda Moore, R.L. Jones, Shirley Marshall, Jacquin Benson, Jr., and Matt Perrin, present.

Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan thanked everyone for participating and said she would wait to give her state of the city address until the next meeting when they get to meet live.

In the comments, Councilman Jones noted he was not in favor of a five-year contract with Ritter Communications.

“I feel we need other services to come in and show us what they have,” Jones said. “I do not think it is fair to our citizens to go with a five-year contract. I am talking about my ward.”

Jones said he thought it should be on a one-year basis.

Mayor Logan said she had compared the cost with another company and that company could not beat Ritter’s price. She also said she had talked to Ritter and they had agreed to a reduced amount at one location.

The total cost for services will be $5,285.42 plus taxes a month and $1,393.98 plus taxes for Blytheville Waterworks.

Councilman Perrin said with inflation, the cost will go up each year and the council will have to be having the same conversation each year.

Mayor Logan also said the citizens have many options for their services. The contract with Ritter is for the city’s services only, not individual customers.

“Ritter does not have a monopoly in Blytheville,” Mayor Logan said.

“I understand that but I am voting no,” Jones said. “I want to let my constituents know I was not for it.”

City Clerk Melody Lawson, read the resolution for the mayor to enter into a five-year contract with Ritter Communications for services in the city. The vote was 5-1 with Councilman Jones casting the no vote.

Councilwoman Marshall said she was not in favor of the ordinance to raise the amount for the formal bid process from $20,000 to $35,000.

Melody Lawson, city clerk, read Ordinance No. 1499, and 1671, the purchasing manual of the city raising the amount from $20,000 to $35,000.

It was noted that the state allows the amount to go up to $42,000.

The Ordinance was approved by a vote of 4-2 with Councilman Jones and Councilwoman Marshall casting the nay votes.

The next ordinance, to purchase 300 trash cans in the amount of $20,884, was approved unanimously.

The council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to donate an unused animal control truck to the city of Manila. The city of Manila will use the truck in the animal control department. If the vehicle is no longer used by the city of Manila, it will revert back to the city of Blytheville.

A resolution condemning properties, 122, 124, 126 East Main Street and 107 East McHaney, was passed 5-1 with Councilwoman Marshall casting the no vote.

Council members voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing the submission of an application for ACEDP/CDBG grant funds to the state for a community development project.

The last resolution passed, 6-0, authorizing the mayor to execute an administrative contract with the EAPDD District and will be for the administration of the AEDC Block Grant program for a community development project should the county receive funding.

Mayor Logan closed the meeting asking the citizens of Blytheville to be vigilant and watchful as the weather prediction is calling for very cold temperatures and snow. She said there are three warming shelters available in the city. If anyone gets stranded or needs help they can call 870-763-4111.