City Council puts teeth in old trash ordinance Residents urged to call

Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan introduced the new director of the Ritz Civic Center and gave her State of the City address at the March council meeting held on Tuesday night.

Mayor Logan introduced Renee Golas who has accepted the director’s position at the Ritz. Golas will be following longtime director Stan Dutton who recently stepped down from the position.

Golas will start at the Ritz on Monday, March 24.

“I’m excited to be coming to Blytheville,” Golas said. “I am looking forward to being here and serving the community.”

Two reappointments to the Ritz Commission were approved by resolution. Tyler Swanson, term expiring 5/1/2029, and Leslie Wells, term expiring 1/16/2030, were commended for their service and reappointed.

Council members present were Linda Moore, Barbara McAdoo-Brothers, Matt Perrin, R.L. Jones and Shirley Marshall. Jacquin Benson, Jr. was absent.

The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to waive the competitive bid process and authorize the payment for repairs for the pump at Well Number 9. The total cost was $60,775.

A second ordinance to amend Ordinance 2034 for the purchase of a generator was approved unanimously. The original ordinance did not include the taxes which increased the actual payment by $5,840.52 for a total of $61,464.52.

The third ordinance introduced and approved amended Ordinance 1726 concerning trash removal. Only household trash should be in the containers. The practice of placing excessive trash, rubbish, construction debris, roofing materials, appliances and other abandoned items on the street curb for removal is unsanitary and unsightly.

Mayor Logan said if anyone has a pile of debris, call the mayor’s office or code enforcement department.

It will be removed and there will be a cost.

“We want to serve you but we need to be fair,” she said. “We want to keep our workers safe and healthy.”

The fourth ordinance passed waived the competitive bid process to allow Pollution Management, Inc., PMI, to provide engineering services for the Blytheville Wastewater Department.

Ordinances repealing Ordinance No. 2046, and Ordinance 2047, adopted on Jan. 21, 2025, for a special election on May 13, 2025, on the issuance of bonds and to extend the expiration date of the bonds, both passed unanimously.

Resolutions:

–A resolution naming 17 properties the city will place municipal liens on included one on 11th St., $3,790.94; Clark St., $3,879.44; 9th St., $3,268.64; Kingwood St., $3,785.11; Hollywood St., $265.20; Roosevelt St. $248.63; Holly St., $265.20; Basin St. $265.20; Marguerite St., $265.20; two on Ash Street, $265.20 each; Holly Street, $132.60; Walnut Street, $265.20; Division and Holly, $265.20; and two on 16th Street, $265.20 each. The resolution passed unanimously.

–A resolution amending the budget for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, was approved. The changes increased equipment replacement by $5,000; increased general supplies, $10,000; increased building maintenance/repairs, $20,000; and increased use of parks/rec surplus, $35,000.

–A resolution authorizing the city of Blytheville to enter into an indemnity agreement with Joseph Wolfe to install a sewer line from the RV park he owns and operates to the sewage system operated by the City of Blytheville passed unanimously.

–A resolution authorizing the disposal of unneeded, obsolete and non-operational scrap equipment and vehicles for the calendar year 2025 was approved.

–A resolution repealing Resolution No. 2025-01 calling for a special election on May 13, 2025, was approved.

–The final resolution approved, authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with Critical Edge to provide IT support.

The mayor then gave her State of the City address.