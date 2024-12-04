Carrington responds to vacant structure ordinance

Local business and property owner Erin Carrington recently addressed the ordinance that was given to the Blytheville City Council last Monday night concerning local vacant commercial structures, with an emphasis on Main Street to begin the process.

Carrington owns multiple properties on Main Street many of which could be affected if the ordinance were to be passed in the April city council meeting.

Carrington stated she believes the ordinance is meant to penalize property owners and not incentivize them.

“People are quick to blame Blytheville’s shortcomings on a single factor. The ordinance put forth suggests property owners are the problem. Property owners pay property taxes that increase city and county revenue,” Carrington explained. “Property owners have made an investment in our community in hopes that the community will grow and prosper and they will thereby have a return on their investment. I am certain that most owners of downtown property would prefer a rental income to a vacant building. This ordinance sets out to penalize property owners rather than incentivize success for our community and further align our goals as stakeholders.”

Carrington said she believes there are three things which could help the city grow faster and support its businesses and property owners.

“One way the city could step up and spend money on city infrastructure that surrounds our buildings and increase city services like policing to prevent the rampant vandalism that occurs downtown. With city support and investment, property owners would be assured that they are not alone in their desire to improve the city and see it succeed,” Carrington said. “The second way the city could create a TIF (tax increment financing) zone downtown is to encourage property owners to improve their property while giving them a tax break knowing property values and therefore property taxes will increase with development.”

Carrington continued, “The third way the city could work with the chamber and county to develop a pipeline of prospective professional and lifestyle businesses that would improve the quality of life in Blytheville and then get them in touch with property owners who could then build their space to suit that business. This would be a project that makes fiscal sense for the property owner and that a bank might be willing to help fund.”

Carrington added recent comments are true that she owns “a lot of downtown properties”, but she mentioned she pays a lot of property taxes on the properties.

Carrington continued, “I also own the Blytheville Book Company, a retail business located on Main Street, that pays city and county sales tax with every sale. Sales tax rates that make my business uncompetitive with neighboring counties. Everybody wants cute shops to go to but you have to have customers to run a business. We just had our worst year since reopening in 2018 and the business continues to lose money, operating more as a community service than a lucrative business. There is no way to compete with online retailers and big box stores, so unless people are willing to spend a little more to support their community, it will be impossible to have a thriving downtown. I don’t imagine the bookstore is the only downtown retailer struggling. So, as the saying goes, put your money where your mouth is; the city can support local businesses and property owners by spending their money differently and you can too.”