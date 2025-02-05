Caraway City Council unanimously approved a $1,500 bonus for all city employees at the Jan. 9 meeting.

Council members present were Jeff Rea, Mitchell Tipton, Chris Kelems, Pete Hicks, Spencer Foley and Jerry Martin.

Mayor Bo James reviewed the financial statements for the water and sewer, street and general funds which passed unanimously.

The 2024 street and water department budgets were amended by Resolution 2025-1.

Council members voted 6-0 to accept Resolution 2025-2 adopting the 2025 budgets for the general, street and water departments.

Council members then voted to adopt the 2025 budget for the Legacy Landfill.

The council then voted to pay the Craighead County Jail contract which is $633.46 a month.

It was approved 6-0 to pursue having the old nursing home building torn down.

A short special called meeting was held on Jan. 13 with Mayor James and all council members present. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss a bank loan to pay for installation of a fire sprinkler system to be installed in the former Basler building.

The loan from Centennial Bank is in the amount of $100,707 with monthly payments of $3,045. The council voted to have Mayor James and treasurer/recorder Rick Stevens sign for the loan.

A motion was made for Mayor James and Treasurer Stevens to sign a lease for the Basler building with Southworth for a three year period from March 1, 2025, until Feb. 29, 2028, with a lease payment of $3,045 per month.

The council then voted to enter into a contract with VSC Fire & Security of Jonesboro to install the fire sprinkler system in the building at a cost of $100,707.