NewsMarch 21, 2025

Byrd joins Farmers Bank & Trust

William “Jake” Byrd joins Farmers Bank & Trust as an Agriculture Loan Officer, bringing extensive experience in agriculture and finance to support farmers and agribusinesses in Mississippi County.

Community Bank President, Justin Bell recently announced William “Jake” Byrd has recently joined the Farmers Bank team as an Agriculture Loan Officer. “Jake’s strong background in agriculture, combined with his business experience and passion for serving rural communities, will be a tremendous asset to Farmers Bank and our customers. We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

Jake has years of experience in the agriculture field. His early life was spent working on his family’s farm in Trumann. He has worked as an agronomist and research technician doing market data analysis, as well as in Agri sales and finance. In each of these roles, he has built strong customer service skills. As an Agriculture Loan Officer at Farmers Bank, he will offer tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of farmers and agribusinesses throughout Mississippi County.

Jake is a graduate of Arkansas State University where he majored in Agricultural Business. He furthered his education by obtaining a Finance MBA from Louisiana State University. He went on to earn a Master’s degree in Environmental Science from Auburn University.

In his free time, Jake is an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He and his wife Katelyn have made their home in Manila.

Farmers Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution dedicated to serving the needs of individuals, families, and businesses in Mississippi County and beyond. With a focus on community needs, Farmers Bank offers a comprehensive range of banking products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of Mississippi County. For questions or further comments please contact LaRay White, VP Community and Business Development Farmers Bank 870.763.8031 laray.white@fbtbly.com

