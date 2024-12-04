Boozman, Cotton praise Senate passage of Laken Riley Act

U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) applauded Senate passage of the Laken Riley Act by a bipartisan vote of 64-35. The legislation provides U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and state governments more tools to fight crime committed by illegal immigrants.

“This commonsense legislation will help safeguard our communities and prevent other families from becoming future victims of the unimaginable tragedy experienced by Laken Riley’s loved ones,” Boozman said. “The bipartisan support for this measure is welcome and sends a clear signal that our country will no longer tolerate the consequences of lawless, open-border policies. I encourage our colleagues in the House of Representatives to approve and send this bill to President Trump’s desk quickly.”

“For four years, Democrats opened our borders and allowed in millions of illegal aliens, including the criminal who viciously murdered Laken Riley. Americans elected Republicans to deliver safety and the Laken Riley Act will ensure these criminals are detained. This is a welcome and crucial first step for delivering on our promise to make America safe again,” Cotton said.

This legislation is named in honor of nursing student Laken Riley who was killed by an illegal immigrant on the University of Georgia campus in February of 2024.

The bill would require ICE to arrest illegal immigrants who commit theft, burglary, larceny or shoplifting offenses, or are accused of assault on a law enforcement officer or any crime that results in death or serious bodily injury to another person, and would mandate these offenders’ detention until they are removed from the United States so they cannot commit further crimes. It would also ensure states have standing to bring civil actions against federal officials who refuse to enforce or breach immigration law.

The bill, which the Senate amended, now heads back to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.