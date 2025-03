The Blytheville School District Board of Education selected McPherson and Jacobson, L.L.C., Executive Recruitment and Development, to assist them in the important task of selecting superintendent candidates for the board to interview.

The consultants will be meeting with community members on Monday, March 17, at 6 p.m. in the Blytheville High School Auditorium to gather input regarding the qualities of the next superintendent.

This meeting is open to any patron who wishes to provide input.