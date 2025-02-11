Top Menu Bar
February 11, 2025

Blytheville School District searches for superintendent

Blytheville School District seeks a new superintendent while celebrating the success of the Special Olympics Individual Basketball Skills Competition, featuring athletes from seven districts and strong community support.

Special Olympics Individual Basketball Skills Competition Recap!

We would like to extend a HUGE thank you to Coach Hearn, Janet Mason, Sarah Fountain, and Theresa Book for organizing an incredible event that showcased the skills and talents of our athletes during the Special Olympics Individual Basketball Skills competition!

This year, we were thrilled to welcome participants from seven school districts: Armorel, Gosnell, Blytheville, KIPP, Rivercrest, West Memphis, and Osceola. The event was a great success, with amazing support from our ROTC, band, and student-athletes from the basketball, football, and baseball teams. Their enthusiasm and encouragement helped create an unforgettable experience for all involved!

Hosted at the Seminole Arena, this event truly reflected the spirit of teamwork and inclusivity. We are incredibly proud of our athletes who earned gold, silver, and bronze medals!

A huge thank you to all the volunteers, coaches, and families who made this event possible!

