Blytheville school district chooses year-round schedule

The Blytheville School District board adopted a year-round calendar for the 2025-26 school year at its monthly meeting Thursday.

The calendar specifies a July 24 start date for students as well as the last day of school being scheduled for mid-June. Summer break spans seven weeks and the calendar includes fall and spring breaks which are two weeks each in length.

Although there was some initial hesitation, the year-round calendar passed 6-2 with board members Venita Nichols and Barbara Wells voting against the measure.

Interim Superintendent Jennifer Blankenship and the district’s Personnel Policy Committee recommended the year-round calendar over the traditional schedule.

The superintendent contended the calendar would help offset students’ learning loss with a shorter summer vacation which would be substituted with shorter periodic breaks. Additionally, Blankenship claimed it could potentially improve teacher retention and lessen teacher struggles with the early release schedule.

Wells believed the board was moving too quickly in approving the calendar and asked that the board seek parent and student input prior to voting. Board member Erin Carrington seemed skeptical that this alternative schedule would better faculty retention as it appeared some teachers favor a four-day schedule that multiple neighboring districts use.

Board president Desmond Hammett cautioned the board about the four-day schedule saying there is proposed state legislation to eliminate it in Arkansas.

After further discussion, the measure passed.

Earlier in the meeting, the board heard a status update from Educational Directions project manager Jacqueline Byrd. The education consulting firm was contracted to support the struggling district and implementing improvement strategies.

Her team has been in classrooms this month evaluating the current atmosphere and determining needs.

“Your systems and structure must be aligned in order to move your students forward,” she said. “This is going to be work over time. You didn’t get in this position yesterday, last week, last month. So don’t think you’re gonna fix it tomorrow, next week or next month.”

Byrd explained that it could be 3-5 years before these educational gaps are corrected. She expressed confidence that her firm and the district could accomplish its improvement goals.

In other business, the board:

• Heard an update on the district’s student enrollment which stands at 1,279.

• Approved a superintendent’s request for a Standards for Accreditation waiver to be filed with Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

• Earmarked approximately $3,000 for the Off 2 Class program for English language learners in the district.

• Tabled a request for funds to upgrade the audio systems in the auditorium, middle school cafeteria and the primary school’s multipurpose building.

• Tabled action regarding the ERate proposal for upgrades to the district’s telecommunication and internet systems. School District Attorney Bobby Coleman believed it best to solicit bids for the upgrades considering the expense would be in excess of $20,000.

• Approved 1003 Grants for Blytheville Primary, Elementary, Middle schools and Chickasaw Preparatory Academy. The federally funded grant program allocates dollars to support schools identified for improvement by closing the educational gap through goals in their school improvement, corrective action and/or restructuring plans and improved student performance.

• Approved funds for Cardonex Scheduling software. The software helps build master schedules among other tools it offers.

• Board members were given gifts from each of the campuses in recognition of School Board Appreciation month.

• Were requested to submit their statements of financial interest and training hours by the end of the month.