Blytheville School Board members finished the October meeting on Thursday night expressing well wishes to Teresa Whatley, administrative assistant to the superintendent. Whatley is retiring after 21 years of service to the Blytheville School District. Friday, Oct. 25, will be her final day.

Whatley was presented flowers and a gift from the board as well as well wishes for a long and happy retirement. Board President Desmond Hammett thanked Whatley for everything that she has done for the board and the district. She will be missed.

During the public comments session early in the meeting, Mieshia Parks, member of a parent group, informed the board the parent group meets on a regular basis to discuss concerns and ways they can help improve the district. Parks said the group of parents discussed reimplementing uniforms for the students. She gave several reasons the patrons feel it would be beneficial to the district. Some of the reasons listed included reducing peer pressure, bringing students together, cutting down on bullying, helping parents financially, and helping the overall look of the district.

During the superintendent’s report, Interim Superintendent Jennifer Blakenship recommended giving $1,000 holiday bonuses to all 243 school employees. She said the funds are there and the total cost would be under $300,000.

Board member Erin Carrington asked about incentive bonuses versus across the board bonuses.

“If we are still having problems with licenses for teachers, using some of the money for incentives might help,” Carrington said. “I’m not saying everyone does not deserve a Christmas bonus but the district is struggling with licensed teachers.”

President Hammett said he thinks the board is moving in the right direction.

“We did approve a revised salary schedule,” Hammett said.

Board member Barbara Wells said the district has been spending a lot of money for stipends but that is different from holiday bonuses. Wells then made the motion to give all employees a holiday bonus of $1,000. It was seconded by Judy Beagard and passed 6-1 with Carrington casting the no vote.

Paul Jenkins, director of federal programs, gave a report on test scores explaining the new tests and programs will give parents access to their children’s scores from kindergarten to graduation. Scores are not available at this time and the scores cannot be compared with previous tests because the new one is now the Arkansas Standards. The grade reports will not be seen until next year. It is divided into four levels, with four being the advanced and one showing the student needs assistance.

CPA Becky Cooper gave a report for the 2022-2023 audit. She informed the board that it is a little later than usual due to issues such as the treasurer leaving. Overall, it is a clean audit with only a few findings. She said Dr. Perkins, former superintendent, was appointed disbursing member and it should have been a board member. The audit was approved 6-1 with Wells casting the no vote.

Wells said she would like to have a copy of the attorney fees paid.

The board approved a stipend of $4,000 for Candy Groves who will be tracking students ensuring that all high school students meet the required volunteer hours for graduation.

Superintendent Blankenship said this is important for our students’ graduation.

Five representatives of ABM Industries who offer grounds and maintenance/repair services gave a detailed report on services offered by their company. The company is one of the largest companies offering services in energy, janitorial, landscaping, transportation, energy, etc. They provide licensed electricians, plumbers and equipment needed. The company is 115 years old.

Comparing the costs, the proposed amount of $1,222,864.08 is less than the cost of the present services.

Following a lengthy discussion, school district attorney Bobby Coleman suggested allowing him to review the contract with the ABM’s attorney before voting. He said the board can vote on it at the next meeting.

The Board thanked ABM for their presentation and it was decided to table it until they hear from the attorneys.

Board member Johnson pointed out to ABM representatives it was not a negative.

The board voted unanimously to hire Robert Anderson, Sr., maintenance; Sharon Green, paraprofessional; Smerra Hodges, CSSO; Demontre Johnson, CSSO;’ and Mieshia Parks, CSSO.

In other business:

–The 2024-2025 budget was approved by a vote of 5-2.

–The ADE annual financial report for 2023-2024 was approved unanimously.

–The board approved the Mississippi County Hazard Mitigation plan resolution.

–The 2024-2025 annual equity compliance was approved unanimously.

–RP Greer, coaching and consulting, LEA and SpEd teacher due process support $15,255 was approved.

–RP Greer, coaching and consulting, CCIS Support $17,010 was approved.

–The clean school bus rebate program grant application process was approved.