Blytheville Rotary Club - Are you an organ donor?

BLYTHEVILLE— Mary Beck, of Memphis, with Mid-South Transplant was the guest speaker at the Blytheville Rotary Club last Thursday where she informed Rotarians of the importance of being an organ and tissue donor.

According to Beck, there are more than 100,000 Americans waiting for a livesaving transplant, with more than 4,000 in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee alone.

16 people pass away every day due to not being able to get an organ in time and every eight minutes another person is added to the waiting list.

According to the pamphlet handed out, one organ and tissue donor can save up to eight lives, restore two peoples sight and improve the lives of more than 75 people.

The pamphlet adds that 83 percent of patients waiting are in need of a kidney.

Beck informed the Rotarians that citizens are never to old to donate.

The pamphlet adds, “Age and most medical conditions do not exclude you from being an organ and tissue donor.”

Another fact presented by Beck concerned religious faith’s not being anti-donation.

“All major religions support organ and tissue donation. It is viewed as a final act of love and generosity toward others by the ultimate gift of life,” explains the pamphlet.

Beck explained to become a donor to go to www.MidSouthTransplant.org or at the local DMV when you get a license.