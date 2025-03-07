Top Menu Bar
NewsMarch 7, 2025

Blytheville Rotary Club - Are you an organ donor?

Mary Beck from Mid-South Transplant spoke at the Blytheville Rotary Club, highlighting the critical need for organ donors, with over 100,000 Americans waiting for transplants. One donor can save up to eight lives.

Joseph Fondren avatar
Joseph Fondren
Mary Beck of Mid-South Transplant informs Rotarians on the importance of being an organ and tissue donor.
Mary Beck of Mid-South Transplant informs Rotarians on the importance of being an organ and tissue donor.
The Blytheville Rotary Club holds out pamphlets supporting organ and tissue donations along side the program Mary Beck, of Mid-South Transplant.
The Blytheville Rotary Club holds out pamphlets supporting organ and tissue donations along side the program Mary Beck, of Mid-South Transplant.

BLYTHEVILLE— Mary Beck, of Memphis, with Mid-South Transplant was the guest speaker at the Blytheville Rotary Club last Thursday where she informed Rotarians of the importance of being an organ and tissue donor.

According to Beck, there are more than 100,000 Americans waiting for a livesaving transplant, with more than 4,000 in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee alone.

16 people pass away every day due to not being able to get an organ in time and every eight minutes another person is added to the waiting list.

According to the pamphlet handed out, one organ and tissue donor can save up to eight lives, restore two peoples sight and improve the lives of more than 75 people.

The pamphlet adds that 83 percent of patients waiting are in need of a kidney.

Beck informed the Rotarians that citizens are never to old to donate.

The pamphlet adds, “Age and most medical conditions do not exclude you from being an organ and tissue donor.”

Another fact presented by Beck concerned religious faith’s not being anti-donation.

“All major religions support organ and tissue donation. It is viewed as a final act of love and generosity toward others by the ultimate gift of life,” explains the pamphlet.

Beck explained to become a donor to go to www.MidSouthTransplant.org or at the local DMV when you get a license.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 7
“The Play That Goes Wrong” to be presented by MHS Theatre
NewsMar. 7
Manila Lions Club collects glasses
NewsMar. 7
Lions learn to treat dry eyes
NewsMar. 7
Bourland has score to settle
Related
Blytheville awarded $249,748 park grant
NewsMar. 7
Blytheville awarded $249,748 park grant
Dream accomplished! 72-year-old Lepanto woman earns high school diploma
NewsMar. 7
Dream accomplished! 72-year-old Lepanto woman earns high school diploma
Authorities arrest 219 illegal immigrants in Arkansas
NewsMar. 4
Authorities arrest 219 illegal immigrants in Arkansas
Highway 77 closure set for March 10
NewsMar. 4
Highway 77 closure set for March 10
American Red Cross roadshow comes to Blytheville
NewsMar. 4
American Red Cross roadshow comes to Blytheville
Blytheville Board moves forward in superintendent search
NewsMar. 4
Blytheville Board moves forward in superintendent search
45th Annual ESA events raise $313,530
NewsMar. 4
45th Annual ESA events raise $313,530
ANC Get Fit classes are improving lives
NewsFeb. 28
ANC Get Fit classes are improving lives
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy