Blytheville residents honored by South Missco Black Coalition

The annual Black History Program presented by South Mississippi County Black Coalition was held Sunday at New Mt. Pleasant Christian Worship Center in Osceola. This year’s theme was “African Americans and Labor”. Among those presented awards for “Service in the Community” was Lisa John-Adams. John-Adams has been quality systems director at Nucor Steel Arkansas since 2000, but has been with Nucor for 28 years and is a certified Quality and Environmental Systems lead auditor. She is a past president of the Great Blytheville Area Chamber of Commerce and serves as board president of The Haven of Northeast Arkansas Domestic Violence Shelter. John-Adams is a member of the Great River Economic Development Foundation Board, chairs the Board of the KIPP Delta School. She has been with Nucor Corporation since 1994. She has led the implementation of NSA’s Quality Management System, which has kept its certifications since first certified in 2001. She is a certified Quality and Environmental Systems Lead Auditor. She holds a master of Science in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Biochemistry from the University of the West Indies and the University of Toronto. She is the 2014 president of the Board of Directors of the Greater Blytheville Area Chamber of Commerce. She is also the president of the Board of Directors of The Haven, a domestic violence shelter She is a member of the Mississippi County Solid Waste Board and chairs the Board’s recycling committee. She is married to Tracy Adams and together they have three adult children. She and her family live in the Blytheville area. (Coverage and Photos By Sandra Brand)