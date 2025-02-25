Blytheville residents honored at Black History program

Living Word Cathedral Church of God in Christ in Osceola held a Black History Program Sunday afternoon. The guest speaker was Marion A. Humphrey, Sr., the pastor of Allison Memorial Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. Humphrey is a retired circuit court judge for Pulaski and Perry counties. He is also a retired Little Rock Municipal Court judge. Honored were five members of the legal world from Mississippi County including Renae Ford Hudson, orignally of Joiner; Lenore Trammell of Big River Steel; KenDrell Collins, originally of Osceola; and Dequeshia Wheeler and Curtis Walker both of Blytheville. (Coverage and Photos By Sandra Brand)