NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Blytheville Police say rumors of human trafficking are false

Blytheville Police have debunked a viral Facebook post about human trafficking in Walker Park, stating there are no reports of such incidents in the city. They urge vigilance and reporting of suspicious activity.

Sandra Brand avatar
Sandra Brand
story image illustation

Blytheville Police said this week a Facebook post circulating the web about human trafficking in Walker Park, to their knowledge, is false.

“The Blytheville Police Department has been made aware of the following post that has been circulating Facework,” police officials stated. “Human trafficking does exist, however, there have been no reports in the city of Blytheville regarding any incidents of human trafficking.

“ If there is a threat to the safety and well being of our citizens, it will be announced to the public via our social media page. We encourage our citizens to report any suspicious activity, especially in our parks, and to always be aware of where your children are. The safety of our officers and citizens are our top priority.”

