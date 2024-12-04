Blytheville Police say rumors of human trafficking are false

Blytheville Police said this week a Facebook post circulating the web about human trafficking in Walker Park, to their knowledge, is false.

“The Blytheville Police Department has been made aware of the following post that has been circulating Facework,” police officials stated. “Human trafficking does exist, however, there have been no reports in the city of Blytheville regarding any incidents of human trafficking.

“ If there is a threat to the safety and well being of our citizens, it will be announced to the public via our social media page. We encourage our citizens to report any suspicious activity, especially in our parks, and to always be aware of where your children are. The safety of our officers and citizens are our top priority.”