Blytheville Police issue scam alert

The Blytheville Police Chief John Frazier would like to remind the public that if residents receive a phone call advising them they have an active warrant and must pay via the phone or risk going to jail. It’s a scam!

“The Blytheville Police Department will not notify you via the phone nor request money over the phone. If you receive such a call, hang up immediately. Do not provide credit or debit card information via the phone.”

Residents are asked to share this information with friends and family members.