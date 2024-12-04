Top Menu Bar
NewsFebruary 11, 2025

Blytheville Police issue scam alert

Blytheville Police warn residents of a phone scam involving fake arrest warrants and demands for payment. Authorities urge the public to hang up and avoid sharing financial information.

The Blytheville Police Chief John Frazier would like to remind the public that if residents receive a phone call advising them they have an active warrant and must pay via the phone or risk going to jail. It’s a scam!

“The Blytheville Police Department will not notify you via the phone nor request money over the phone. If you receive such a call, hang up immediately. Do not provide credit or debit card information via the phone.”

Residents are asked to share this information with friends and family members.

