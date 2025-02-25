Blytheville Police Beat

2-13 – An officer was dispatched to 2012 Chickasawba in reference to a domestic dispute in progress. David Freeman was chasing a male with a bat and a knife. Officers contacted Freeman who was standing outside at 1912 Chickasawba with a metal rod in his hand. Officers searched him and found a glass pipe with black electrical tape in his front pocket. Freeman was charged with assault, 3rd degree-family or household member, and transported to Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

2-14 – A Blytheville officer responded to a motor vehicle accident at 2917 North 6th Street. The officer observed a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck in the ditch to the east side of the road. The officer made contact with the driver who identified himself as Stacey Lee. A fresh beer bottle was on top of the tire tracks in the mud, indicating that it was discarded after the truck had been driven through the ditch. The driver was slurring his speech and had difficulty walking straight and swaying while stationary. The portable breath test sample gave a reading of .215. Lee was taken to the Blytheville Police Department where he refused a breath test. Lee was then transported to Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DWI 1st, refusal to submit to a chemical test and no drivers license.

2-14 – Willie Thomas was charged with driving while intoxicated, DWI 1st. An officer responded to 123 Magnolia Street for a disturbance. The officer was informed by a witness that her step-father Willie Thomas had gotten into a physical altercation with her boyfriend and he got a brown and silver handgun from the bedroom and chased the boyfriend out of the house and fired a single round. The witness stated that her juvenile children were witnesses to the incident. Thomas got into his vehicle and drove in the direction that her boyfriend had run to leaving the scene. While the officer was there, Thomas pulled onto the front lawn. The officer approached the vehicle and smelled the odor of an intoxicant. While Thomas was exiting the vehicle a revolver handgun was recovered tucked between the driver seat and center console. Thomas was asked to participate in SFST. Thomas attempted the test but was unsuccessful. He was transported to the Blytheville Police Department for the reading of the intoximeter. It showed an alcohol concentration level of .262. Thomas was transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center for further processing. Officer was not able to make contact with the male who had fled the scene to check on his well-being and get a statement from him.

2-14 – An officer answered a call to West Walnut for a domestic dispute where he found the victim who said she asked for financial help, he became upset and when she said she would seek help from another male companion, he grabbed her by the face and threw her to the ground and held her against her will. She said when he released her she ran into the bathroom and called 911. While on the scene the officer noticed blood dripping from her left eye and on her left cheek. The affidavit process was explained and photos were taken of the injured area. The unnamed offender was charged with battery, 3rd domestic misdemeanor.

2-15 – Jose Dolores Sanchez was charged with disorderly conduct. An officer was called to 1700 South Division for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the officer detained a Hispanic male. He noticed a broken alcohol bottle and several items on the ground. There was a strong language barrier. The male was identified as Jose Sanchez by an unauthorized fraudulent identification card. The male was released from detainment and asked to leave the property to which he complied. After several minutes, the male returned to the scene with a face mask attempting to cover his identity armed with a commercial style chain. The male approached the patrol vehicle and threw the chain in an attempt to damage the vehicle. The officer drew his service weapon and ordered the male on the ground and took him into custody. Sanchez was transported to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Detention Center for further processing. The incident occurred in the city limits of Blytheville.

2-16 – Joaquin Cortina Castillo was charged with domestic battering, 3rd degree. The victim told the responding officer that she had asked Castillo to turn down the music as he was sitting in the car outside. He followed her inside and an argument became physical. She said he pushed her down on the couch and started choking her and then went back out to the vehicle. The officer found him asleep in the vehicle. He was transported to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

2-16 – An unknown offender was charged with criminal mischief, first degree with damage under $1,000. An officer was dispatched to 400 North 6th Street, Domino’s Pizza. The manager reported the delivery car’s back passenger tire was flat when she arrived at work. On further inspection, she saw the tire had multiple vertical-shaped punctures. She opened the store and called the police. The tire was new.

2-16 – An unknown offender broke into a home on Lilly that was being remodeled. The victim received a call that the back door was open. The only thing missing was a stereo. There was damage to the back door with the glass removed. Several hand and power tools were still in the residence.

2-17 – An officer took a theft of property report from a victim who said she had sat her purse down in the linen aisle and when she got to the register, she discovered she had left it. Her son retrieved the purse and when she looked inside, her Michael Kors wallet with $400 cash was missing. Video was reviewed but could not see where she left the purse due to the angle of the camera.

2-17 – An officer was dispatched to East Vine in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. Three victims said when they returned to their residence multiple items were missing including $700 in perfume, $400 in perfume; and a PS5 and $1,000 worth of perfume. The backdoor of the residence had its door knob broken and it seemed as though it was pried open. Also, a breaker at the back of the residence was turned off. Surrounding neighbors do have cameras and there is a Skycop on the street behind the residence. Body camera footage was labeled.

2-17 – An officer was dispatched to 801 South Ruddle apartment in reference to an assault that had already happened. The caller said a man had entered her residence and began a verbal altercation about her letting people call him using her phone. The victim said the unnamed offender struck her on the left side of her face with an open hand. Her glasses were knocked off her face from the strike and one of her lenses broke. Also, there was swelling to her upper lip. After he struck her, he left the area. The victim said she wants to press charges and was advised of the affidavit process.

2-17 – An officer responded to a coin laundry and took a theft report. A female said she had left her pink Beats 3 headphones in a chair while she was putting coins in a machine and when she returned to the chair they were gone. When asked for video footage, the officer was told they would have to contact their IT people and get back with them.

2-18 – An unidentified offender broke into a car and a laptop was missing as well as a black Michael Kors purse. The owner stated she did not have any cash in her purse and she did not know the serial number or brand of the laptop that was provided by her job. She was advised to contact the police if she could get a serial number.

2-18 – An online report was taken from a victim that reported the tags were taken off her vehicle. The offender was unknown.

2-18 – An online report was taken for shoplifting at Citgo/Flash Market.

2-18 – A harassment charge was made by an unnamed female who reported she had temporarily given guardianship of her child to an unnamed female while she was a full time nursing student and full time medical assistant. She said false accusations have been made and now that she has her child back, she has asked the offender to stop contacting her but the victim said she is receiving calls and texts with threats and false accusations,

2-18 – An online report of shoplifting was taken. A suspect came into Hays Store and lifted the glass case on the meat counter, reached inside and grabbed the steaks along with the black tray holding the meats. He went to the counter and got two bags, went down the cookie aisle and put the steaks and the tray inside the bag. He went to a register, paid for some items and put the water on top of the steaks he had stolen. He walked out of the store with the steak he had not paid for. The stolen items are roughly $312. Hays Store has surveillance footage of the man stealing the items.

2-20 – An online report of counterfeiting/forgery was submitted. On Feb. 11, an unknown female cashed a personal check drawn off of Wells Fargo Bank at the Farmers West Walnut Street location. The check came back for non sufficient funds on 2/14. Neither are customers at the bank.

2-20 – A report was taken by a victim who said sometime in January or February, her wallet had been stolen and someone used her Direct Express Card at EZ market ATM and $180 was taken from her account on Feb. 6. Other cards in her wallet were Netspend Card, Human Health Care Card and her Social Security Card. She said the credit card companies had been contacted and the cards have been placed on fraud alert for up to one year.