Blytheville mayor gives State of the City address

Mayor Logan gave the State of the City address at the March city council meeting on Tuesday night expressing her excitement about the direction of the city.

“If you haven’t seen change, you need to wipe off your glasses,” Logansaid.

She recognized the city council members, administrative assistant, CFO, city clerk and city attorney.

“I want to thank them, we are a team,” she said. I want to thank God. Without Him none of this would be possible. I want to thank you, the citizens, for your vote of confidence. We approved a balanced budget. It is a living working document. Things come up, repairs have to be made and there will be changes from time to time. We had a legislative audit and we received flying colors. You have entrusted us with your tax dollars and we have done what we said we will do and we are transparent. The year 2024 was an election year, a presidential election year with anticipated change but our council did not change. We have the same members working for Blytheville. As we finish the first quarter we will continue to invest in our infrastructure and hope to get things done making strides for a better Blytheville. We want to produce and maintain a strong budget, infrastructure and physical maintenance of our assets. Today is my 817th day in office and I have worked to make a better Blytheville. It takes everyone pushing the same direction. I never have claimed to know it all but there is room for leadership, growth and togetherness. What a difference 817 days have made. I have traveled around the world representing this city. The world knows where Blytheville is. We have big footprints all over.”

Mayor Logan commended the mayor’s organization and the municipal organization for all they do. The work they do for our city is phenomenal.

She gave a reflection of 2024. The city had procured a $249,000 grant for Walker Park for improvements; a $300,000 street aid grant for streets for Dogwood; a $10,000 WRF grant to use where needed; a $1.8 water grant for infrastructure, and a $25,000 recycling grant.

“We asked for $20 million from the Senate,” Logan said. “We just learned Congress decided to stay with the 2024 budget and we will not be awarded that this year but I am going back. I am going back and asking for that money for 2026. We missed out on 2025 but we are going back and asking for it for 2026.

“I had asked the citizens to consider a one half cent sales tax extension. We have postponed it but we are going to come back to it. We intend to bring that tax back with a better footprint for the people and we plan to bring it back for the 2025 general election. We have some talking and planning to do.”

She said they have partnered with a design company, Orion, who is working on a plan to move Blytheville forward in a positive way. Mayor Logan said they had received good feedback from the company on their recent visit and she expects them to be at the April city council meeting with recommendations and some smart goals.

“We are off to a good start for a plan,” she said.

Public works departments have worked diligently on a schedule to meet the needs in every neighborhood.

“We know there is trash on the streets that needs our attention,” Logan said. “Our street sweeper, leaf bag truck catcher, and pothole machine are all working due to the council approved extra money to hire an additional three CDL drivers for that department and I want to thank the council for that.”

Mayor Logan also said they are currently working on the Dogwood project. The improvements will cost the city about a half million dollars but the residents of Dogwood will be pleased with the results when their homes are not flooded when there are rains and they can drive down their streets.

“The work on drainage, cleaning ditches on both sides of towns, is making a difference,” she said. “The work of the city is never done. We have done a lot and we have work to do.”

She said they have not made it to all of the areas yet, but said they are coming and they are working on the blight structures saying 17 properties had to be condemned.

“Driving up and down in some areas, it looks like a war zone,” she said. “I encourage people to get involved.”

She talked about improvements and the needs in the wastewater plant and the money spent in the amount of about $3 million. She said the city has been approved for $1.8 million for wastewater improvements.

“It is imperative that we get about the wastewater business of the city,” she said. “Help us help ourselves. We are working but we need a little assistance. We have to keep up with the growth. We have three new motels being built in town. When we start building, people will come and maybe they want to move here.”

She talked about the radio read water meters that have been installed. Mayor Logan commended the city workers for their diligence during the storm. Blytheville was never without water.

“Our workers worked 27 waking hours to make sure our water system stayed up,” she said. “The power was out, but that was not our fault. We had some trees down and our workers were out and about taking care of that. That is proactive.”

She also commended the police department for their work in bringing down crime and getting illegal guns off the streets. She said a new chief and assistant chief were appointed last year. She was pleased with the partnerships between the other agencies joining to fight crime.

“It is a 24 hour a day, seven days a week job,” she said. “Crime is not okay. Our officers’ efforts are paying off. We are not finished but we want people to know that if you have crime on your mind, we don’t want you here.”

The fire department is fully staffed and doing a great job. She encouraged businesses and churches to get their fire inspections.

Improvements at the Ritz Civic Center have been made and a new director will begin on Monday. There is a new director, Linda Martin, at the Delta Gateway Museum.

“Martin is making strides,” Logan said. “She has been in the schools supporting the museum. Mayor Logan encouraged everyone to visit the Delta Gateway museum.

The golf course had a great year, Mayor Logan said. “They did $400,000 in revenue last year.

There is some controversy if it is an asset but they work hard and I support their efforts.”

She mentioned there will be improvements to the parks. The city received a $249,000 matching grant. Hopefully ground will be broken at Walker Park in April.

The one half cent sales tax has been postponed but it will be a top priority. She talked about young people having to drive to Paragould to Kennett for athletic activities. That tax also serves to help support the police and fire departments.

Mayor Logan asked the citizens to consider the tax expansion and talk to her or city council members about it for more information.

She talked about growth and meeting those needs. She also said some of the ordinances were enacted in 1954 and do not apply in 2025.

“Change is uncomfortable but life is a full circle,” Mayor Logan said.

She touched on the topic of salvage, attracting retail, restaurants, etc., completing work on Dogwood, talking to Entergy about more light for Blytheville, adopting a block, utilizing the recycling center, talking to investors for more housing, revitalizing houses, and more.

“People are yelling at us, but we need this community,” she said. “We need volunteers.”

She said she remembers how Blytheville was and knows where it is today.

“We need to ask how we can make people want to make Blytheville their home,” she said. “Thousands of people went through Kroger’s last year. They invested $1 million in their store last year. Hays is locally owned and they have bought the shopping plaza.”

She encouraged everyone to invest in what they love.

Northeast Arkansas works well together,” she said. “I am hopeful. I remember and I want to say look at what we have done. It will not be the same as yesterday but it won’t be the same as next year. This is our city, our schools, our businesses and I stand committed to this community. There is no easy solution. We have to keep moving and make it better.”