Top Menu Bar
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Blytheville man charged with rape

A Blytheville man, Daniel Thompson Jr., 37, has been arrested and charged with rape following an investigation by local and state authorities. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Sandra Brand avatar
Sandra Brand

Daniel Thompson Jr., 37, of Blytheville was arrested and charged with rape on Thursday, Jan. 23.

According to Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel with the Blytheville Police, this arrest stems from an ongoing investigative collaboration between investigators with the Blytheville Police Department, Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children, and Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigations Division.

Thompson appeared in Blytheville District Court Monday, Jan. 27 and received a $150,000 bond. His case was bound over to Circuit Court.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 5
Arkansas to receive $286M in American Relief Act aid with Mi...
NewsFeb. 4
Quiz Bowl team places third
NewsFeb. 4
Family of the Week announced
NewsFeb. 4
Marked Tree meth case settled
Related
EPC School District named Arkansas Reward School
NewsFeb. 4
EPC School District named Arkansas Reward School
Dunegan appointed to National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council
NewsFeb. 4
Dunegan appointed to National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council
MCAEOC to offer annual free income tax services
NewsFeb. 4
MCAEOC to offer annual free income tax services
Drew Tyler bags his first bear
NewsFeb. 4
Drew Tyler bags his first bear
Egg prices: What goes up usually comes down
NewsFeb. 4
Egg prices: What goes up usually comes down
Victoria Lynne and her band win talent show
NewsFeb. 4
Victoria Lynne and her band win talent show
– Arkansas Sheriff's Winter Forum –
NewsFeb. 4
– Arkansas Sheriff's Winter Forum –
Effects of 1811-1812 New Madrid earthquakes transformed the area
NewsFeb. 4
Effects of 1811-1812 New Madrid earthquakes transformed the area
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy