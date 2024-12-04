Blytheville man charged with rape

Daniel Thompson Jr., 37, of Blytheville was arrested and charged with rape on Thursday, Jan. 23.

According to Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel with the Blytheville Police, this arrest stems from an ongoing investigative collaboration between investigators with the Blytheville Police Department, Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children, and Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigations Division.

Thompson appeared in Blytheville District Court Monday, Jan. 27 and received a $150,000 bond. His case was bound over to Circuit Court.