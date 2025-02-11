Blytheville fathers step up to the plate

BLYTHEVILLE— Billy Graham once said, “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”

A group of fathers in Blytheville are stepping up to the plate... determined to set an example.

Saturday afternoon in the great dining hall at the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville, Acts of Hope held their first meeting of the new Fatherhood Program, Fatherhood God’s Way, with seven fathers attending.

The fathers in attendance heard from Acts of Hope Executive Director Nicole Eskins and facilitators Dikeeye Reese and Bryant Williams.

Eskins expressed that Acts of Hope’s main goal is to encourage men and women not to have abortions and to help with baby needs such as diapers, formula, etc.

The fathers met for over an hour and passed around a small soccer ball with different questions on issues ranging from handling stress, Super Bowl picks, the best vacation, God, five-year plans, etc.

Williams added that the program will continue, and plans will be sent out at a later date via GroupMe.

Eskins added that if anyone would like to learn more about the program, join, or be involved, they should reach out to her at (870) 278-0231.