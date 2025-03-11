Blytheville City Council handles business in committee meetings

BLYTHEVILLE— Monday night, the Blytheville City Council held four of its six committees — Code Enforcement/Animal Control, Public Works, Airport and Utilities, and Parks and Recreation— at the Blytheville Justice Complex.

Code Enforcement/ Animal Control

Animal Control officer Terri Looney informed the council that February was a busy month for Animal Control as they had 55 calls for service and picked up 14 dogs. Five animals were adopted and two returned to service.

Councilman Jacquin Benson, chairman of the committee, asked if the recent remodeling had been completed.

Looney responded the project has been completed but still having issues with some kennels that Assistant Chief of Police Vannessa Stewart is working to resolve the issue with Marcos Sierra and the Sierra Group and Associates.

Code Enforcement officer Janice Smith asked the council to place liens of 18 properties, which was motioned by Benson to send to the full council and seconded by councilwoman Barbara McAdoo-Brothers.

Councilman Matt Perrin re-addressed an ordinance that was brought to the council's attention in late 2024 concerning vacant structures that was drafted by deputy city attorney W. Ray Nickles.

Councilwoman Shirley Marshall asked how many properties this ordinance would affect.

Mayor Melisa Logan responded, “Currently about 20.”

Smith added, “We want to do it with a focus on Main Street to start off but we don’t have the manpower to do all the city of Blytheville.”

After much discussion, McAdoo-Brothers and councilwoman Linda Moore asked to table the discussion to allow time to study the ordinance before voting on the ordinance and time to reach out to the property owners that would be affected by the proposed ordinance.

Logan added, “My plea is to the council, take a month, review it. But please I ask of you, don’t let this sit…But I can’t wait another 10 years for people to get their lives together. The city needs to be cleaned up today.”

Another issue Perrin mentioned later in the meeting was for Smith, Nichols, and city attorney Chris Brown to review code enforcement issues.

Public Works

Public Works director Mark Keys started his presentation by showing the award given to Blytheville Public Works by Main Street Blytheville as Volunteer of the Year for 2024.

Keys expressed, “It was a pleasure to work with (Main Street Blytheville).”

McAdoo-Brothers added, “You go above and beyond. It’s very deserving.”

Keys mentioned on January 18 Public Works ordered 20 tons of asphalt and Monday he had ordered 20 tons more, where they have currently fixed 101 potholes across town.

Keys added Public Works is continuing to fix the drainage issues.

Airport & Utilities

Wastewater Superintendent Gary Carr expressed his team has been working on sewer issues and hopes to have all of them completed to give to the council at the committee meetings in April.

Finance Director John Callens mentioned to the council an issue concerning a motor that burned up at well nine. The new motor, which according to Callens cost $22,000, after further issues at the well that as of right now is believed to cost $66,775.

Callens added the cost could go up due to not knowing if it’ll work or other damages until the job is completed.

Perrin motioned to move the purchase to the finance committee Tuesday night.

Parks and Recreation

Logan addressed the Council concerning the ½ cent sales tax asking an appeal to repeal the ordinance that was enacted in the February Council meeting to go to the voters in May to restructure the ½ cent sales tax.

“We are not ready,” said Logan. “I don’t want to do the taxpayers, nor the city, a disservice by hurrying into something that we are not fully prepared to defend.”

Logan mentioned the city held the public forum concerning the restructuring and a key thing from the forum concerned location.

Logan added she has been looking at other locations and having talks with property owners. However, they are not ready to run it before the public before the May election.

Logan expressed she’d like to see it on the ballot in the general election in November.

“Hopefully by November we will be fully prepared to go forward with whatever the city decides to do,” explained Logan.

McAdoo-Brothers made the motion to send to the full council the repeal, which was seconded by Moore.

Parks director Darius Nichols reported the city has been spring cleaning in the city parks.

Nichols added the city is currently taking quotes on resurfacing the pool at Walker Park, currently they have received two quotes.

Nichols expressed he plans to hold an Easter egg hunt at a different park every year. In 2025, Nichols plans to host the egg hunt at Walker Park.

Perrin expressed for Nichols to reach out to not set a date where other hunts took place around the city.

Nichols added he intends to reach out to several churches and members of the community before setting a date.

Nichols also discussed the city of Blytheville receiving a matching grant by the state for $244,748.

“Blessed and thankful for the award as it is one more step towards our plan of success to building a better community,” said Nichols.

The fishing rodeo date was set for May 24 at Walker Park from 8-11 a.m.

Ritz commissioner Katie Thomason informed the committee that the Ritz has been “a bustling place for the last few weeks.”

Thomason discussed the Follies explaining it was a “great community event.”

“(The Follies) was a great community event… It was really great,” said Thomason.

Thomason announced the hiring of the next director of the Ritz.

According to Thomason, the next director will be Renee Golas.

She currently lives in Jonesboro, but is planning to relocate to Blytheville.

Thomason explained that Golas’s work experience is “overwhelming” and is what the Ritz needs.

“She just checks every box that we need,” said Thomason.

She was voted unanimously by the Ritz commission and Thomason asked the council to approve their recommendation and hire her as the position is under the city.

Logan added Golas will be invited to attend the council meeting next Tuesday.

Councilwoman Shirley Marshall asked if the position was advertised.

Logan explained the position was posted and they received about 17 resumes and applications. She added the city was involved in the entire process.

Perrin commended the Ritz Commission on the job that has been done in the last seven years.

“I just want to commend the Ritz commission. It’s hard to remember where the Ritz was seven years ago. You all set goals for yourself and exceeded them,” said Perrin. “Stan (Dutton) was an incredible director and he will be missed. But I know the commission. I trust the commission. They’ve proven they are more than capable. I’m excited to meet Mrs. Renee.”

Lastly, concerned citizen Ronald Williams expressed concerns he and other citizens recently ran into concerning the removal of a house.

According to Williams, the owner of the house tore down a house and was taking the debris to Public Works, but was turned away.

After further discussion, Perrin along with several council members expressed they would look into the situation with Keys.

Perrin explained, “This is great to hear genuinely, and we want to make it if church leaders, or church members, are tearing down blighted property. We want to encourage that and we will get some answers for you.”

Perrin received Williams' number and expressed he would reach out to Keys and find a way to resolve the issue.

Marshall added the city needs to encourage citizens, and churches, tearing down blighted structures in the city and being able to dispose of the debris.