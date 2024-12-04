Blytheville City Council elects president pro tempore

Melody Lawson, Blytheville City Clerk, gave an update on the window replacement at the Delta Museum on Main Street at the January Blytheville City Council meeting held on Tuesday.

The window was damaged by the contractor who was working on the building. She informed the council that it will take a custom piece for the repair and Ace will do the replacement work.

Mayor Melisa Logan presided at the meeting with all council members, Barbara McAdoo-Brothers, Linda Moore, R.L. Jones, Shirley Marshall, Jacquin Benson, Jr., and Matt Perrin, present.

The council voted unanimously to appoint Councilwoman Moore as the president pro tempore.

Fourteen ordinances and resolutions were read with one being tabled.

An ordinance amending Ordinance 1499 and 1671, was tabled for further discussion. The ordinance would amend the formal bid process section of the Purchasing Manual of the City of Blytheville from $20,000 to $35,000.

An ordinance to waive the competitive bid process and authorize the purchase of four vehicles passed unanimously. The vehicles include two 2025 AWD Dodge Durango SUV patrol vehicles and two 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab trucks. The total cost will be $214,409.

An ordinance waiving the competitive bid process and authorizing the purchase of equipment, a utility vehicle for the Blytheville Police Department, passed unanimously. The purchase is for a 2020 Ford Explorer police interceptor utility AWD vehicle at a cost of $28,000 from the Missouri State Police.

An ordinance waiving the competitive bid process and authorizing the payment for equipment for the Blytheville Public Works Department was approved. The purchase is for a new motor for the 2019 backhoe at a cost of $32,750.73 from Riggs Cat in Jonesboro.

An ordinance amending Ordinance 2018 adopted on Nov. 19, 2024, for a Skycop trailer, was passed 6-0. The original ordinance passed in November failed to include the cost of taxes in the amount of $4,487.98, making the total purchase $47,380.68.

An ordinance waiving the competitive bid process and authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement between the city of Blytheville and Pumps & Power company for replacement of the Briar Crest lift station equipment for the wastewater department and for other purposes passed unanimously. The total cost of the project will be $61,598.23.

The council passed an ordinance amending Ordinance 1814, adopted Feb. 21, 2017, which levied a 0.5 percent sales and use tax within the city of Blytheville. The tax is currently scheduled to expire on Sept. 30, 2027, and the council has determined it would be in the best interest of the city to extend the expiration date of the tax to Sept. 30, 2056. The extension is not dependent on any bonds secured by the tax being approved or issued.

A resolution calling for a special election on the question of approving or rejecting extending the expiration date of the sales and use tax was adopted.

An ordinance calling for a special election in the city of Blytheville on questions of issuing bonds under Amendment No. 62 to the Constitution of the State of Arkansas for the purpose of refinancing and financing the costs of capital improvements was approved. The city council determined the city is in need of a community and recreation center. The 2019 voter approved bonds financed the construction of the Justice Complex. The community and recreation center improvements can be financed without a tax increase. A special election will be held May 13, 2025.

Five resolutions were approved unanimously.