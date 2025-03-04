Blytheville Board moves forward in superintendent search

Following a presentation by Keith Williams with McPherson & Jacobson at the February meeting on Thursday night, the Blytheville School Board members voted unanimously to hire the firm in their superintendent search.

Former high school principal Jennifer Blankenship has been serving as the interim superintendent during the 2024-2025 school year.

Board president Desmond Hammett introduced Williams. Williams talked about his experience in education and an overview of the search firm, one of the top three in the nation. He went over the process and assured the board members everything the firm does is legal and ethical.

“Our goal is to find applicants,” Williams said. “We never promise an applicant a position or tell them what you will pay. We have a good record. The national average for retention of recruits is three years or less. Our record is 80 percent still in place after five years; 60 percent after 10 years; and 40 percent after 15 years. We do not take our job lightly.”

He introduced John Hoy who will be working with him.

“Both of us know Arkansas well,” Williams said.

He also discussed the timeline saying it should take about seven weeks. The cost will be up to $18,000.

Board member Barbara Wells said the veteran board members know what they are looking for.

“Personally, I want to see performance, leadership styles, and good budgeting,” Wells said.

She also said she wants to see transparency and consistency and a superintendent that will follow policy.

Williams said they would like to see a candidate appointed by late April.

President Hammett commented that the board can’t prolong the search much longer.

Williams and Hoy met with the board following the meeting to work out a timeline in the search which will begin immediately.

Interim superintendent Blankenship gave a report on the Arkansas Teacher, Learning and Assessment System (ATLAS) reporting improvements and growth in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. With Level 4 being the highest and Level 1 being the lowest she reported overall, there is a positive movement with declines in Level 1 and increases to Level 2. The report will help the intervention groups to close the gaps.

She said the high school data growth in biology is not as quick saying the pace has to be picked up. Growth has been sown in algebra.

“Some of the gaps are due to missed lessons when students were doing virtual work,” she said. “Reading in ninth and 10th is increasing but not significantly. We will be giving mock ATLAS tests which should help prepare the students.”

Following a discussion and a video review the board voted on a reconfiguration for the district’s 2025-2026 school year.

Blankenship explained that due to decline in enrollment through the years there has also been a decline in funding. She said the district has lost over $1 million in funding. The present enrollment is 1,277. Blankenship said there is also a projection of more decline but she hopes the numbers don’t continue to go down.

Board member Wells said there needs to be a recruitment to get students back.

Presently, the district utilizes four buildings for instruction. The proposal is to vacate the elementary building on Moultrie Drive and move the third and fourth grades to the primary school facility on Byrum Road. The fifth grade students will move to the middle school on Chickasawba Street. The sixth grade academy school will not be continued. The fifth and sixth will be housed on one side of the facility and the seventh and eighth will be located on the other. There will be no change in the high school.

Blankenship said the two buildings will accommodate the move.

“If approved, we will be ready to start phase one,” Blankenship said.

The reconfiguration will save approximately $776,000. Blankenship said the district is projected to lose $800,000 next year. She pointed out that the district will retain the building for future growth.

Board member Tobey Johnson asked if the superintendent had met and discussed it with the teachers for their feedback.

Hammett reminded the board that they had been told they would be faced with some difficult decisions to make.

“There has been some misunderstanding,” Blankenship said. “People will not lose jobs. We will still have the building if we grow.”

Board member Wells said it is a tough decision.

“The hardship falls on us,” she said. “We have to make decisions to keep us from going into financial distress.”

“We are going to right this ship,” Hammett said. “We have to get to a point to get our kids back.”

Wells said some will be satisfied with the decision and others will not.

“It is going to take a person to get out there and bring our kids back,” Wells said. “We need to make sure we hire people qualified who can do this.”

The board voted unanimously to the reconfiguration proposal.

Classified employee appointments were approved with Sharon Anderson, administrative assistant to the superintendent; Larry Bell, CSSO; and Mitzi Smith, Human Resource.

The following resignations were approved, Lisa Burnham, Dyslexia specialist; Gerrett Howard, head football coach; Danielle Kelley, teacher; Erica Rogers, teacher; and Brenda Little, CSSO.

In other business:

–The board approved the audio upgrade for Blytheville Public School multi purpose building; BMS cafeteria; and BHS auditorium in the amount of $67,363.14. The bid was awarded to Curtis Stout Audio.

–The board approved the ERate proposal as was presented.

–Accepted a professional learning grant for BHS. The grant, Kids First, is a strengthening career pathway. Superintendent Blankenship said it will be good for the students.

–Set the Dean of Students salary range from $54,000 to $64,000.

–Accepted the revised 2024-25 calendar to include the missed snow days. The days will be placed to the end of the school year.

–The board agreed to move funds from the building account to the operations account. Blankenship explained that the funds for painting and artwork were placed in the wrong listing and this will correct the file.

–Following a discussion on hiring Myra Graham to assist with the financial work for 30 days at $800 per day and expenses, the board tabled the decision for further review.

–Following an executive session, Hammett said no action was taken on personnel.