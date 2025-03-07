Top Menu Bar
Blytheville awarded $249,748 park grant

Blytheville receives a $249,748 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to revamp Walker Park with new sports facilities and an ADA compliant playground as part of a $3.85 million state initiative.

Pictured from left, are: Katherine Andrews, Director of Office of Outdoor Recreation; Janice Smith, Blytheville Code Enforcement Officer; Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Dorothy Erby, Blytheville Executive Administrative Assistant; Darrius Nichols, Blytheville Parks Director; Shea Lewis, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism and Director of Arkansas State Parks; and State Representative Joey Carr.
Little Rock – The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism is awarding $3.85 million in FY2025 Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects within 20 counties across the state. The grants fall into two categories: Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park grants and matching grants.

Among the recipients is the city of Blytheville. The city has been awarded $249,748.89 to replace the six existing tennis courts with two full-sized basketball courts, one full-sized tennis court, two pickleball courts, and an ADA compliant playground at Walker Park.

"The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program (ORGP) has provided $55.47 million in matching grants since 1988 and $17.4 million in FUN Park grants since 1991,” said Secretary Shea Lewis. “These funds have undoubtedly enriched the quality of life for Arkansans statewide, fostering greater access to outdoor recreation and bolstering the vitality of local economies."

These awards have helped cities and counties develop public outdoor recreation facilities.

“I want Arkansas to be the best state in America to live, to work, and raise a family. But in order to do that, we have to make big improvements to things like our schools, our state parks, and public safety. We are proud to announce that $3.85 million we’re distributing will stretch across Arkansas and across outdoor activities,” said Governor Sanders.

Project officers make recommendations regarding the feasibility of proposed facilities, eligibility for grant monies and other facets of the planning process. Each year, nearly 200 site visits are conducted to assist local communities.

"The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program plays a vital role in expanding access to quality outdoor spaces across Arkansas," said Katherine Andrews, director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. "We are proud to support these 23 cities in their efforts to develop parks and recreational facilities that encourage active lifestyles, strengthen local economies and enhance quality of life."

"We aim to help Arkansas communities create and improve outdoor spaces, and these grants provide the vital support they need," said Terrance Youngblood, director of the Outdoor Recreation Grants Program. "We look forward to seeing these projects come to life and make a lasting impact across the state."

