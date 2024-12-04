Blytheville and Osceola Rotarians hold joint meeting

The Rotary Clubs of Blytheville and Osceola met together Tuesday evening Oct. 22 at The Dixie Pig in Blytheville as part of World Polio Day awareness. The group enjoyed music, food, and conversation and heard from Rotary District 6150 Governor Brian Rega, Osceola President Tyler Dunegan, and Blytheville President Diana Holmes.

Members donated to the World Polio Fund and painted their pinkies purple to increase awareness of the need throughout the week. All donations to the fund are matched 2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation tripling the impact of money raised by Rotarians throughout the year.

According to the Rotary International website, “We are closer than ever to eradicating polio, but we are not done yet. Since 1988, polio vaccines have led to a 99% decrease in cases and prevented an estimated 20 million cases of paralysis in children. World Polio Day is a time for Rotary members, public health advocates, and all who want a world free from polio to come together, recognize our progress in the fight to end polio, and talk about the action needed in order to end it for good. Although Rotary has made huge progress, efforts to end polio recently are facing some challenges, including conflict, political instability, climate disasters, and anti-vaccine sentiment in some of the areas most at risk world-wide. World Polio Day is celebrated yearly on October 24, the birthday of Jonas Salk, the medical researcher who developed the polio vaccine in 1955.”