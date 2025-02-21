Black Hills offers energy saving tips for winter temperatures

Black Hills Energy is committed to helping customers stay safe and save energy as winter weather and arctic temperatures impacts Arkansas.

With a focus on delivering the safe, reliable energy that customers depend on, Black Hills Energy continues to monitor the situation and offers customers the following energy-savings, safety and assistance reminders.

Conservation steps

Colder temperatures outside mean using more energy to keep homes and businesses warm, even if the thermostat remains at the same setting.

•Check the furnace filter. Make sure it’s clean and properly installed facing the correct direction.

•If possible, hold off on doing laundry or running the dishwasher until the extreme cold weather passes.

•Use kitchen, bath and other ventilating fans only as needed. In only one hour, these fans can exhaust a house full of warmed air.

Safety reminders

Black Hills Energy is urging customers to keep safety top of mind with the winter weather.

•Remove obstructions or debris from outdoor vents. •Check the furnace, gas fireplace and tankless/conventional water heater vents.

•If health concerns aren’t a factor, set the thermostat to 68 degrees and reduce it 2 to 3 degrees while away from home or sleeping.

•Never use gas ranges, ovens or gas grills to heat a home.

•Natural gas smells like rotten eggs for a reason. If there are concerns, immediately leave the area and call 911 once away from the site.

Ready to support

Black Hills Energy understands that conservation and energy efficiency measures alone may not be enough for everyone. Customers who need additional support with their energy bills can explore assistance programs and resources at blackhillsenergy.com/assistance.

•Black Hills Cares: Black Hills Cares helps eligible customers in need pay their Black Hills Energy bills.

•Budget Billing: This is a free, stable billing plan that gives more predictable bills by averaging the amount paid each month.

More resources to help customers stay safe, be prepared and save energy can be found at blackhillsenergy.com/ready.