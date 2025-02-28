Top Menu Bar
NewsFebruary 28, 2025

BIC history students earn top honors

Buffalo Island Central freshmen triumphed at the National History Day competition, winning first place with their exhibit on student First Amendment rights, featuring interviews and 3D tech elements.

Eric Wheeler, Grace Oldsen, Haddie Wells, and Henry Sills
Buffalo Island Central students competed for the first time in the National History Day competition in the senior exhibit category. The event was held at Harding University in Searcy. This year's theme was "Rights and Responsibilities.”

Students, Eric Wheeler, Grace Oldsen, Haddie Well and Henry Sill, all freshman at BIC, won first place in the North/Northeast Arkansas Region.

As part of their project, they had to pick a topic that matched the theme, give it a title, and create a board display. The topic they chose was called "Classroom v. Courtroom, Courts Say: Rights Denied". This topic discussed how students have lost First Amendment Rights in schools based on previous Supreme Court cases. The cases they researched were Tinker v. Des Moines (1969), Bethel v. Fraser (1986), and Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier (1988).

Students also tracked down some of the people involved in the cases and did zoom meetings with Mary Beth Tinker and John Tinker, the students suing the school in Tinker v. Des Moines, and Kathy Kuhlmeier, the student in the case of Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier.

The students then decided to add a technology portion to their exhibit. They printed 3D objects that matched the cases and used a program called Museum in a Box where the judges could put the 3D printed item on the device and could hear clips of the students' interview with the Tinkers and Ms. Kuhlmeier.

The BIC team will move on to the state competition on April 5 at UCA in Conway.

