NewsFebruary 28, 2025

BIC Board remembers a friend

The BIC School Board honored the late George Edd Holland, a former teacher and superintendent, with a prayer at their meeting. They also renewed administration contracts and celebrated student achievements.

The BIC School Board opened their meeting Tuesday evening with a special prayer for the family of George Edd Holland, former Monette teacher, administrator, and friend who passed away earlier that day.

Holland served as an educator, teaching science and coaching before becoming a high school principal. He went on to serve as BIC Superintendent for twenty-three years, 1990-2013, and spent forty-four years in his educational career.

“George Edd was very instrumental in the development of this school and community for many years, and he will be missed.” said Superintendent Gaylon Taylor.

During the regular business session, the board renewed administration contracts for the 2025-2026 school year, with duties to be determined. Administrators include Mark Hurst, Matthew Sills, Nicole Stewart, Mandy McFall and Taylor Layne.

The board approved several resignations, which included Tyler Herring, Faith Rolland, Rosemary Clester, Terrie Selby, Lisa Turner, and Pam Flemon.

Taylor recognized outstanding student accomplishments, which included boys and girls basketball team honors, Thespian awards, and FBLA winners.

In other school business, M.C. Coatings completed the repairs to the old elementary stage area in Leachville at a cost of $13,000

