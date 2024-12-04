LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Tim Griffin today issued the following statement announcing six Medicaid fraud convictions and one civil settlement:

“Protecting Arkansans from Medicaid fraud will continue to be a priority for my office. I want to recognize the outstanding work of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) for their unwavering dedication to protecting Arkansans. Their recent efforts have led to six convictions and one civil settlement. I specifically want to thank Special Agent Marcus Custer, Special Agent Brandon Muldrow, Special Agent Heath Nelson, Assistant Attorney General David Jones, Senior Assistant Attorney General Leigh Patterson, Assistant Attorney General Gabrielle Davis-Jones, 23rd Judicial District Prosecutor Chuck Graham, and Sixth Judicial District Prosecutor Will Jones for their work on these cases.”

Convictions

On March 11, 2025, Trey Franks, 28, of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to Abuse of an Endangered or Impaired Person (Exploitation), a Class ‘C’ Felony, and was sentenced to a five-year term of probation, and ordered to pay a $250 fine, court costs, and restitution in the amount of $867.89. Franks used an impaired person’s debit card to pay his credit card bills.

On March 10, 2025, Hannah Christmas, 34, of Hamburg pleaded guilty to Medicaid Fraud, a Class ‘B’ Felony, and was sentenced to a five-year term of probation, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, court costs, and restitution in the amount of $5,951.56. Christmas billed the Dermott, Hamburg, and Lakeside school districts for physical therapy services that were never rendered.

On March 6, 2025, MFCU fielded four surrenders on warrants and secured convictions for each one of them. Spencer Deral Smith, 23, of Jonesboro pleaded guilty to a Class ‘A’ Misdemeanor for Medicaid Fraud. Smith was convicted of billing for personal-care hours while the beneficiary was admitted as a patient at a local hospital. He was ordered to pay $1,242.50 in restitution, a $500 fine, court costs, and serve 12 months of Suspended Imposition Sentence (SIS).

Chavelia McCullum, 45, of Jonesboro pleaded guilty to a Class ‘A’ Misdemeanor for Medicaid Fraud. McCullum was convicted of billing for personal-care hours while on a cruise ship. She was ordered to pay $360 in restitution, a $200 fine, court costs, and serve 12 months’ SIS.

Letrell Damone Pettis, 39, of Jonesboro pleaded guilty to a Class ‘A’ Misdemeanor for Medicaid Fraud. Pettis was convicted of billing for personal-care hours while on a cruise ship. He was ordered to pay $630 in restitution, a $300 fine, court costs, and serve 12 months’ SIS.

Felicia Marie Johnson Davis, 36, of Paragould pleaded guilty to a Class ‘A’ Misdemeanor for Medicaid Fraud. She was convicted of billing for personal-care hours while she was working at her second job in another location. She was ordered to pay $412.50 in restitution, a $200 fine, court costs, and serve 12 months’ SIS.

Civil Settlement

MFCU entered a settlement agreement for $216,950.78 with No Limits Pediatric Therapies, PLLC, Unbridled Holdings, LLC, and owner Terrica Weatherford. The settlement resolved two Medicaid False Claims investigations for therapy services billed by the providers. Weatherford, No Limits, and Unbridled cooperated fully.