ASU Fall 2024 Chancellor’s and Dean’s list students announced

JONESBORO – Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for the fall 2024 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

The Chancellor’s List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99. The lists include students enrolled at Campus Querétaro in Mexico.

Craighead County:

Caraway: McKenzie Couch, DL; Ella Servadio, DL.

Lake City: Alexis Boatman, CL; Lilie Hatch, CL; Macie Hatch, CL; Alexis Lammers, CL; Tyson Banks, DL; Austin Cottingham, DL; Ethan Hafer, DL; Caiden Hinkle, DL; Summer Holden, DL; Shelby Lawrence, DL; Harrison McAnally, DL; Jillian Ross, DL; Kalef Tinoko, DL; Trevor Wigginton, DL; Tristina Wilkins, DL.

Monette: Lindsay Cook, CL; Krista Cox, CL; Chloe Rush, CL; Elayna Russell, DL; Henry Sanders, DL; Rebecca Stefl, DL.

Mississippi County:

Blytheville: Zyier Blankenship, CL; Mackenzie Branscum, CL; Mayson Carr, CL; Cannon Curtis, CL; Brianna Dunham, CL; Keely Elrod, CL; Martricia Harvey, CL; Jacob Higgins, CL; Lindsay Holifield, CL; Isidro Lara, CL; Kaitlyn Nowlin, CL; Marissa Perez, CL; Sara Trump, CL; April White, CL; Sabrina Barber, DL; Allison Carter, DL; Ryleigh Culp, DL; John Eddleman, DL; John Griggs, DL; Lisa Huynh, DL; Charles Kennemore, DL; Farra Love, DL; Darshan Patel, DL; Audrey Payne, DL; Alexis Robinson, DL; Brayden Rounsaville, DL; Smita Talukder, DL; Caleb Tidwell, DL; Logan Twidwell, DL.

Keiser: Delaynee Gardner, CL; Karsyn Graham, CL; Kinsley Weathers, CL; Victoria Beckett, DL; Macy Henderson, DL; Alexis Hutcheson, DL.

Leachville: Taylor McDaniel, CL; Nathaniel Barajas, DL; Maegan Castanon, DL; Daniel Cortez, DL; Brynden Holt, DL; Lindsay Johns, DL; Veronica Moad, DL; Manuel Navarro, DL; Makayla Taylor, DL Nayely Vazquez, DL.

Luxora: Danielle Johnson, DL; Hailey Lambert, DL.

Manila: Lauren Rush, CL;John Seward, CL; Manila: Kasidy Tate, CL; Ashley Thomas, CL; Ali Towles, CL; Carter Walker, CL; Shanna Wilson, CL; Macy Darby, DL; Marcos Flores, DL; Ashley Gann, DL; Evan Hawkins, DL; Hunter Hawkins, DL; Ryleigh Smith, DL.

Osceola: Kadan Newson, CL; James Simpson, CL; Christina Stewart, CL; Ashley Sullivan, CL; Jadeigh Copeland, DL; Sara Ford, DL; Hayley Gore, DL; Destiny Hill, DL; Miarrolve Vance, DL

Wilson: Eli Ezekiel, CL; Mallory Goble, CL; Addyson Norvell, CL; Trevor Hart, DL.

Poinsett County:

Harrisburg: Saber Brown, CL; Michael Deckelman, CL; Abby Kilgore, CL; Kristin Newman, CL; Julie Richmond, CL; Lilly Shepherd, CL; Gage Armstrong, DL; Carly Casebier, DL; Kendyll Grissom, DL; Kloey Harlson, DL; Emily Holland, DL; Hannah Johns, DL; Destiny McGuire, DL; Ashton Meridith, DL;John Rowton, DL; Raejwon Todd, DL; Leslie Whitman, DL; Emily Wigginton, DL.

Lepanto: Emili Mangrum, DL.

Marked Tree: Megan Lowry, CL; Rayleigh Pitts, CL; April Ragan, CL; Logan Smith, CL; Gabrielle Baker, DL; Chloe McLaughlin, DL.

Trumann: Natalie Bingham, CL; Lydia Bishop, CL; Gunner Carter, CL; Jaelyn Criaig, CL; Jadon Haynes, CL; Madilyn Henley, CL; John Kemper, CL; Mia Kuykendall, CL; Abbie Nelson, CL; Andrew Osment, CL; April Schlotter, CL; Rebecca Sefers, CL; Caidyn Smith, CL; Tanner Tyler, CL; Mary York, CL; Evan Bishop, DL; Alana Bond, DL; Caroline Crowe, DL; Jimmy Dye, DL; Carleigh Evans, DL; Madison Guth, DL; Jayda Halfacre, DL; Gabriella Hillis, DL; Jade Kilgroe, DL; Emma Lane, DL; Hannah Lane, DL; Raegan Long, DL; Marybeth Penter, DL; Kiefer Scott, DL; Kayla Spanier, DL; MacKenzie White, DL; Emma Wray, DL; Karen Zuniga, DL.

Tyronza: Jaycee Davis, CL; Lane Smith, CL; Ava Willingham, CL; Lily Brooks, DL; Dixon Carroll, DL; Samuel Hosman, DL; Maggie Simpson, DL.