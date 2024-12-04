Top Menu Bar
February 14, 2025

ASU Fall 2024 Chancellor’s and Dean’s list students announced

Arkansas State University has announced the students on the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists for Fall 2024. These lists honor undergraduates with top GPAs, including those from the Campus Querétaro in Mexico.

JONESBORO – Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for the fall 2024 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

The Chancellor’s List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99. The lists include students enrolled at Campus Querétaro in Mexico.

Craighead County:

Caraway: McKenzie Couch, DL; Ella Servadio, DL.

Lake City: Alexis Boatman, CL; Lilie Hatch, CL; Macie Hatch, CL; Alexis Lammers, CL; Tyson Banks, DL; Austin Cottingham, DL; Ethan Hafer, DL; Caiden Hinkle, DL; Summer Holden, DL; Shelby Lawrence, DL; Harrison McAnally, DL; Jillian Ross, DL; Kalef Tinoko, DL; Trevor Wigginton, DL; Tristina Wilkins, DL.

Monette: Lindsay Cook, CL; Krista Cox, CL; Chloe Rush, CL; Elayna Russell, DL; Henry Sanders, DL; Rebecca Stefl, DL.

Mississippi County:

Blytheville: Zyier Blankenship, CL; Mackenzie Branscum, CL; Mayson Carr, CL; Cannon Curtis, CL; Brianna Dunham, CL; Keely Elrod, CL; Martricia Harvey, CL; Jacob Higgins, CL; Lindsay Holifield, CL; Isidro Lara, CL; Kaitlyn Nowlin, CL; Marissa Perez, CL; Sara Trump, CL; April White, CL; Sabrina Barber, DL; Allison Carter, DL; Ryleigh Culp, DL; John Eddleman, DL; John Griggs, DL; Lisa Huynh, DL; Charles Kennemore, DL; Farra Love, DL; Darshan Patel, DL; Audrey Payne, DL; Alexis Robinson, DL; Brayden Rounsaville, DL; Smita Talukder, DL; Caleb Tidwell, DL; Logan Twidwell, DL.

Keiser: Delaynee Gardner, CL; Karsyn Graham, CL; Kinsley Weathers, CL; Victoria Beckett, DL; Macy Henderson, DL; Alexis Hutcheson, DL.

Leachville: Taylor McDaniel, CL; Nathaniel Barajas, DL; Maegan Castanon, DL; Daniel Cortez, DL; Brynden Holt, DL; Lindsay Johns, DL; Veronica Moad, DL; Manuel Navarro, DL; Makayla Taylor, DL Nayely Vazquez, DL.

Luxora: Danielle Johnson, DL; Hailey Lambert, DL.

Manila: Lauren Rush, CL;John Seward, CL; Manila: Kasidy Tate, CL; Ashley Thomas, CL; Ali Towles, CL; Carter Walker, CL; Shanna Wilson, CL; Macy Darby, DL; Marcos Flores, DL; Ashley Gann, DL; Evan Hawkins, DL; Hunter Hawkins, DL; Ryleigh Smith, DL.

Osceola: Kadan Newson, CL; James Simpson, CL; Christina Stewart, CL; Ashley Sullivan, CL; Jadeigh Copeland, DL; Sara Ford, DL; Hayley Gore, DL; Destiny Hill, DL; Miarrolve Vance, DL

Wilson: Eli Ezekiel, CL; Mallory Goble, CL; Addyson Norvell, CL; Trevor Hart, DL.

Poinsett County:

Harrisburg: Saber Brown, CL; Michael Deckelman, CL; Abby Kilgore, CL; Kristin Newman, CL; Julie Richmond, CL; Lilly Shepherd, CL; Gage Armstrong, DL; Carly Casebier, DL; Kendyll Grissom, DL; Kloey Harlson, DL; Emily Holland, DL; Hannah Johns, DL; Destiny McGuire, DL; Ashton Meridith, DL;John Rowton, DL; Raejwon Todd, DL; Leslie Whitman, DL; Emily Wigginton, DL.

Lepanto: Emili Mangrum, DL.

Marked Tree: Megan Lowry, CL; Rayleigh Pitts, CL; April Ragan, CL; Logan Smith, CL; Gabrielle Baker, DL; Chloe McLaughlin, DL.

Trumann: Natalie Bingham, CL; Lydia Bishop, CL; Gunner Carter, CL; Jaelyn Criaig, CL; Jadon Haynes, CL; Madilyn Henley, CL; John Kemper, CL; Mia Kuykendall, CL; Abbie Nelson, CL; Andrew Osment, CL; April Schlotter, CL; Rebecca Sefers, CL; Caidyn Smith, CL; Tanner Tyler, CL; Mary York, CL; Evan Bishop, DL; Alana Bond, DL; Caroline Crowe, DL; Jimmy Dye, DL; Carleigh Evans, DL; Madison Guth, DL; Jayda Halfacre, DL; Gabriella Hillis, DL; Jade Kilgroe, DL; Emma Lane, DL; Hannah Lane, DL; Raegan Long, DL; Marybeth Penter, DL; Kiefer Scott, DL; Kayla Spanier, DL; MacKenzie White, DL; Emma Wray, DL; Karen Zuniga, DL.

Tyronza: Jaycee Davis, CL; Lane Smith, CL; Ava Willingham, CL; Lily Brooks, DL; Dixon Carroll, DL; Samuel Hosman, DL; Maggie Simpson, DL.

