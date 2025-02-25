Top Menu Bar
NewsFebruary 26, 2025

ASP CID investigating trooper-involved shooting in Mississippi County

Arkansas State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a 9-hour standoff in Mississippi County. The suspect, Jonathan Mark Robins, was shot by SWAT after firing at officers and later died.

LEACHVILLE, Ark. — Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are investigating a Trooper-involved shooting that occurred after a 9-hour standoff with a barricaded suspect that began Tuesday evening in Mississippi County.

On Feb. 25, at approximately 5 p.m., officers from the Leachville Police Department (LPD) and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) were dispatched to the 800 block of Elm Street in Leachville in reference to shots fired inside the residence.

A LPD officer arrived on the scene and made contact with a family member who stated she had heard gunshots coming from one of the bedrooms inside the residence.

When MCSO Deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect, identified as Jonathan Mark Robins, 55, of Leachville, opened fire on the deputies from a bedroom window. The officers retreated and called for additional law enforcement assistance. The ASP SWAT, Bomb Squad, and negotiators arrived on the scene.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Robins exited the residence through a side door, armed with a knife and a handgun, and ran to the open carport of an adjoining residence.

Robins fired his weapon, and ASP SWAT members returned fire, striking Robins.

Robins received immediate medical treatment before being pronounced dead at the scene by the Mississippi County Coroner at approximately 5 a.m. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

ASP CID agents will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to the Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas laws.

The deceased will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for determination of official manner and cause of death.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 25
Player of the Year
NewsFeb. 25
80 years later: Remembering the Battle of Iwo Jima
NewsFeb. 25
Governor signs significant bills
NewsFeb. 25
Ribbon cutting held
Related
One vehicle accident
NewsFeb. 25
One vehicle accident
Mayors attend Black History Program
NewsFeb. 25
Mayors attend Black History Program
Blytheville residents honored at Black History program
NewsFeb. 25
Blytheville residents honored at Black History program
Mayor Logan, Pierce thanks community for support
NewsFeb. 25
Mayor Logan, Pierce thanks community for support
PAT training to be offered
NewsFeb. 25
PAT training to be offered
Blytheville Police Beat -
NewsFeb. 25
Blytheville Police Beat -
Leachville Mayor gives state of city address
NewsFeb. 25
Leachville Mayor gives state of city address
ANC launches the Maya Project book program
NewsFeb. 25
ANC launches the Maya Project book program
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy