ASP CID investigating trooper-involved shooting in Mississippi County

LEACHVILLE, Ark. — Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are investigating a Trooper-involved shooting that occurred after a 9-hour standoff with a barricaded suspect that began Tuesday evening in Mississippi County.

On Feb. 25, at approximately 5 p.m., officers from the Leachville Police Department (LPD) and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) were dispatched to the 800 block of Elm Street in Leachville in reference to shots fired inside the residence.

A LPD officer arrived on the scene and made contact with a family member who stated she had heard gunshots coming from one of the bedrooms inside the residence.

When MCSO Deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect, identified as Jonathan Mark Robins, 55, of Leachville, opened fire on the deputies from a bedroom window. The officers retreated and called for additional law enforcement assistance. The ASP SWAT, Bomb Squad, and negotiators arrived on the scene.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Robins exited the residence through a side door, armed with a knife and a handgun, and ran to the open carport of an adjoining residence.

Robins fired his weapon, and ASP SWAT members returned fire, striking Robins.

Robins received immediate medical treatment before being pronounced dead at the scene by the Mississippi County Coroner at approximately 5 a.m. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

ASP CID agents will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to the Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas laws.

The deceased will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for determination of official manner and cause of death.