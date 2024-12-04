ASP CID investigating officer involved shooting in Crittenden County

GILMORE, Ark. – The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting fatality that occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 20, 2025. A 54-year-old Jonesboro man died after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit from Poinsett County to Crittenden County.

The incident began when the suspect fled from Poinsett County Sheriff’s (PCSO) deputies who attempted to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving. Harrisburg Police (HPD) joined the pursuit before ASP assistance was requested.

An ASP Trooper ended the pursuit by employing a tactical vehicle intervention on Interstate 555 near the 3-mile marker. The suspect’s vehicle, a Kia Sedona, came to rest in the median and became engulfed in flames. As officers worked to extinguish the flames, the suspect remained in the vehicle, ignored commands from officers and moved toward the rear doors.

The suspect, who was identified as Joe Versie, 54, told officers he had a weapon. When he reached for a weapon, an ASP Trooper, PCSO and HPD officers discharged their services weapons, striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ASP Troopers and other officers involved in the incident were not injured. The deceased will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where manner and cause of death will be confirmed.

An investigative case file will be presented to the Crittenden County Prosecutor’s Office, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.