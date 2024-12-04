JONESBORO, Ark. — On March 7, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Hagood informed Arkansas State Police (ASP) that two ASP Troopers were justified in using deadly force during the shooting of Jonathan Mark Robins, 55, of Leachville. The incident occurred on February 26, 2025, after a 9-hour standoff that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

On Feb. 25, around 5 p.m., officers from the Leachville Police Department (LPD) and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) were dispatched to the 800 block of Elm Street in Leachville in reference to shots fired inside the residence.

When MCSO deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect, identified as Robins, opened fire on the deputies from a bedroom window. The officers retreated and called for additional law enforcement assistance and ASP’s SWAT, Bomb Squad, and negotiators arrived on the scene.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Robins exited the residence through a side door, armed with a knife and a handgun. He ran to the open carport of an adjoining residence where he and law enforcement exchanged gunfire.

Robins received immediate medical treatment before being pronounced deceased at the scene by the Mississippi County Coroner at approximately 5 a.m. No law enforcement personnel were injured.