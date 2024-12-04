Top Menu Bar
NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Arkansas flu cases reported high

story image illustation

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has released its Weekly Viral Respiratory Disease Report for clinicians. The report provides information on Influenza, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) activity int he state.

During week three, Arkansas reported “High” or nine out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data report to ILINet.

Hospital Emergency Department visits reported through Syndromic Surveillance were at 6.60% for ILI, 2.69% for COVID-Like-Illness (CLI) and 1.01% for RSV.

Outpatient visits for ILI reports through ILINet from the Sentinel Providers were at 4.63%.

Arkansas Children’s Hospitals and associated clinic locations in central and northwest Arkansas report RSV test positivity about 25%; Influenza started to show an increased in early December, currently below 10%.

The average school absenteeism rate during week three was 7.69% among public schools.

Arkansas reported 15 influenza-related deaths this season, 80% of them were not vaccinated.

National, CDC estimated that there have been at least 12 million illnesses, 160,000 hospitalizations, and 6,600 deaths from flu so far this season.

This flu season, 14 influenza outbreaks have been reported from nursing home or other congregate setting institutions.

