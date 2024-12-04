Arkansans venture to DC for 60th Presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As early as last Wednesday, more than 200 Arkansans joined people from all across America, and many from foreign countries as they traveled to the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., to witness the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Many learned mid-flight Friday afternoon that the inauguration ceremonies would be moved inside the Capitol Rotunda due to the extreme cold temperatures that were being forecast.

However, the cold weather didn’t deter over 200,000 people from making the trip, where they attended galas, balls, and luncheons and explored the monuments and museums throughout the city.

Arkansans attended several events throughout the weekend, including the National Federation of Republican Women dinners, Southern States Inaugural Ball, Southern States Inaugural Gala, Victory Party Rally, Presidential Parade, Rep. French Hill (R- Arkansas 2) inauguration watch party, and all three official Inaugural balls — Commander-in-Chief Ball, Liberty Ball, and the Starlight Ball.

I arrived in DC late Thursday night and finally made it to my hotel after midnight.

Friday, I woke up and got ready and then traveled to see my Uncle Bob in West Plaines, Maryland. That night, we had dinner at a local Mexican restaurant with his daughter and her husband and son, his son and his wife.

My uncle dropped me off at my next hotel Saturday afternoon, where after I got dressed, I took and uber into the city and walked throughout the city stopping at the White House, Washington Monument, the World War II Memorial, and the Lincoln Memorial.

After my over one-mile walk, I walked to the Ronald Reagan Building, where I attended the Southern States Inaugural Ball, which was hosted by the Alabama GOP, where attendees were from Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Virginia, to name a few.

I was able to meet with former Auburn head football coach, native Arkansan and current US Senator Tommy Tuberville (R- AL).

We briefly talked about SEC football, and after telling him I, too, am from Arkansas but that I called the Hogs, he informed me that he was close to becoming the head coach of the Razorbacks, but the job eventually went to Houston Nutt.

Later that night, I met briefly with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, current Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy, and Miss America Abbie Stockard, of Alabama.

RPA Chairman Joseph Wood introduced Governor Sanders on stage.

Afterward, Wood told the Town Courier, "Even in freezing temperatures, Arkansans across the state came to Washington, D.C., to take part in and witness history. Formal balls, receptions, Capitol tours, and connecting with fellow conservatives across the country are creating memorable moments of a lifetime. I was glad to see Chairman French Hill and introduce Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Southern States Inaugural Welcome Ball on Saturday evening. We are all excited and looking forward to President Donald J. Trump taking the Oath of Office of the President and returning to the White House to help restore our economy, secure our borders, and protect families and communities.”

Sunday, I woke up early and got to the Capitol One Arena around 7:45 a.m. to try and attend the Victory rally, where I stood in line until roughly 4:30 p.m. before giving up after being iced/rained/ and snowed on.

Sunday night, I attended the Southern States Gala at the Hamilton Live. There, I met with Arkansas senators and representatives - Sen. Ben Gilmore, Sen. Tyler Dees, Rep. Wade Andrews, and former Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd. I met and spoke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA 14).

During the night, I talked to Chief Tax Payor Services Officer for Arkansas Secretary of State Cole Jester Stephen Bright about the disappointment he felt when the news broke Friday of the inauguration being moved inside the Capitol.

“There was definitely a disappointment for everyone who had traveled from Arkansas to participate in the inauguration, but there is more of an excitement for the future of our country. It was so great to see so many Arkansans from all across the state. We saw members of the House and Senate, our Governor, and even Arkansan and MMA sensation Bryce Mitchell,” Bright said. “It was amazing to see so many Arkansans come together to celebrate the amazing time in the country.”

On Inauguration Day, I decided to stay at my hotel, sleep in, and recover from the long two days I had before.

That morning, I received a message via a GroupMe chat I am in about a friend having an extra ticket to the Liberty Ball. Needless to say, I pounced on it as that was an opportunity to be at an officially sanctioned ball where President Trump and Vice President Vance would be in attendance.

My Uncle Clint then traveled from his military base in DC, along with my two nephews, Bailey and Kayden, where we ate lunch at an IHOP and caught up.

I then went back to my hotel room, where I got ready to attend the ball. I met with my Arkansan friends, Kyle and Rena Day, along with their son at the hotel where they were staying and went to the Inaugural Ball.

At the ball, they had several different photo booths that were labeled “A Year in the Life of Trump.” The photo booths were a mugshot booth, a McDonald’s drive-thru booth, the Capitol steps booth, the Oval Office booth, and a red carpet booth.

Attendees heard from Billy Ray Cyrus and Jason Aldean, the United States Air Force Band, and then saw President Trump. First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and four of Trump’s children dance with their spouses, or in Donald Trump Jr.’s case, he danced with his daughter Kai Trump, and his other two children danced beside them before Kai danced with her brother and her younger sister danced with Don Jr.

Vance and Trump then briefly spoke before the Village People came and sang their hit song YMCA, to which the First Family and the Vances danced and sang along.

Many people left the venue after Trump left, but the night continued as the Village People sang more songs and then rapper Nelly took the stage.

Tuesday morning, United States Senators John Boozman (R-Arkansas) and Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) hosted a breakfast and coffee for Arkansans who were still in town for the inauguration at the Agriculture Committee Room inside the Russell Senate Building.

Due to an Uber complication, I could not get there early enough to meet with Cotton, but I did run into Sen. Boozman while walking down the hallway to the event. He was in the middle of being interviewed, so being respectful, I didn’t try to interrupt him. However, he noticed me and stopped his interview to shake my hand and have a brief conversation with me.

“I was pleased to welcome Arkansans who traveled to the nation’s capital for the presidential inauguration,” said Boozman. “Senator Cotton and I understand the resources and effort that go into traveling to Washington for this experience, and we greatly enjoyed visiting and sharing the excitement with new and familiar faces from The Natural State. I know everyone appreciated the opportunity to spend some time together, continue the celebration, and talk about the year ahead for Congress.”

After breakfast, I received a tour of the Capitol Building from Representative Rick Crawford’s office. During the tour, he saw where President Carter lay in state just a few weeks prior and saw the newly added statues of Johnny Cash and Daisy Bates.

After the tour, tickets were provided by Crawford and Boozman to view proceedings inside the House and Senate Chambers.

The Senate was in recess, but the House opened shortly after entering the chambers. Before entering the gallery, visitors had to check in all electronic devices.

Since I couldn’t have a phone, and my memory isn’t as good as it once was, I do not remember the several representatives who spoke on the House floor, but I do know that Rep. Adrian Smith (R- NE) was the presiding speaker.

I saw house floor remarks from two California representatives from both sides of the aisle where the Democrat congresswoman was calling for aid to help the Los Angeles area receive federal aid for the wildfires, and then the Republican congressman, who I believe was Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R- CA 1), spoke concerning the issue of water in California where he claimed that northern California has water and instead of it flowing to the southern half of the state it has been directed to flow into the Pacific Ocean over marine wildlife.

After the congressman finished, many in the gallery applauded the congressman and they were all gaveled down as the gallery is supposed to be a quiet place that doesn’t show support for anyone.

During the applause from the crowd, the congressman looked up and waved at everyone in there before leaving the House chambers.

After my tour of the Capitol was complete, I visited the gift shop at the Capitol. I then walked in the brutal cold to the National Museum of American History, where I saw neat historical artifacts, including President Abraham Lincoln’s top hat, Judy Garland’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz, a ball signed by Babe Ruth, uniforms from Roberto Clemente/ Michael Jordan/ and other prominent sports/ political/ historical figures throughout history. On display was the flag that Francis Scott Key drew inspiration from to write what would later become known as the Star Spangled Banner.

Wednesday, I flew home with a stop in Philadelphia, where I had to eat a Philly cheesesteak. It was delicious.