Applications now available for TAP, RTP

The Arkansas Highway Commission has announced that applications for the Arkansas Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and the Arkansas Recreational Trails Program (RTP) are now available. TAP and RTP provide federal grant funding to local public agencies for transportation and recreation projects. Both programs operate on a reimbursable basis.

Virtual seminars will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, and Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to discuss TAP and RTP requirements and responsibilities.

The Federal funds available through this program can only be used for the types of projects noted below. This funding cannot be used for improvements to highways.

Eligible TAP projects include, but are not limited to: On-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation including sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting, and other safety-related infrastructure; Infrastructure-related projects and systems that will provide safe routes for non-drivers; Conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for trails for pedestrians, bicyclists, or other non-motorized transportation users; Any environmental mitigation activity, including pollution prevention and abatement activities; Infrastructure -related Safe Routes to School projects; Sidewalk improvements, traffic calming, and speed reduction improvements; Pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements and Non-infrastructure projects such as: Public awareness campaigns and outreach; Enforcement, encouragement, and evaluation programs; Bicycle and Pedestrian education or a walking school bus program near a K-8 school and Pedestrian/Trail Master Plans.

Eligible RTP projects include, but are not limited to: Improvement of motorized, non-motorized, and multiple-use trails and development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages.

Project applications and registration for both programs, including general project guidelines, may be obtained by visiting www.ardot.gov/TAP or www.ardot.gov/RTP.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Additionally, the Department has an ongoing open application cycle for Motorized RTP projects. Applications may be submitted year-round and are reviewed in order of arrival. More information can be found at www.ardot.gov/RTP.