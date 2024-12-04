ANC’s Tucker discusses Wilson home campus

BLYTHEVILLE— Arkansas Northeastern College Director of Off-Campus Centers Ammi Tucker informed the Blytheville Lions Club Tuesday of the off-site campuses of Arkansas Northeastern College in Leachville, Osceola, and her office is in the newest campus at the Wilson Home, also known as the former Delta School, and now known as the Lawrence Family Group Campus.

Tucker started the program by informing Lions that ANC has a Community Choir, that is “completely free” and performs every semester.

Tucker began the program with a brief history of the mansion, which was once the Wilson home and later the administrative building of The Delta School. The Wilson home was built by R. L. Wilson, Jr., the second generation of the Wilson family, and finished in 1928.

In addition to the three-story mansion, the campus offers space for eight classrooms with each one having a workroom. The main dining hall will accommodate roughly 85, but Tucker noted more have been seated in there before, but for room and accessibility, she wouldn’t go more than 90. There is a lounge and catering-style kitchen, along with many living areas and offices. There is also a greenhouse and garden space on campus.

Tucker informed Lions that the mansion and garden spaces could be utilized for events such as job fairs, weddings, and dinners.

“We hope to be able to make the place accessible for people, but also help generate revenue for the college to help make that a feasible project for us,” said Tucker.

Tucker’s office is at the Wilson campus and is open 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and invited Lions to come to Wilson and do a tour of the Mansion and facilities.

According to Tucker, the plan is to have classes at the Lawrence Family Group Campus but they are still in the process of being accredited at that campus site.

She noted that Dr. Jilian Hartley has been using the campus classrooms to perform and record oral history in a sound booth, which is in one of the classrooms.

Tucker noted they will have an Art/ Garden Showcase on the Wilson Campus on May 17.