NewsFebruary 25, 2025

ANC launches the Maya Project book program

Arkansas Northeastern College hosted a book launch for "A Chapter in Mississippi County History, Celebrate! Maya Project Vol. 2," featuring stories from local residents, penned by young writers.

Maya project book launch was held Monday at ANC. Pictured signing books are James Sanders, Douglas Echols, Monte Hodges and Randy Henderson. They were been featured in the book, A Chapter in Mississippi County History, Vol. 2. It is a Mississippi County Youth Writing and History Immersion project. Also pictured is Dr. Blanche Hunt. (Photos By Revis Blaylock)
Pictured are a few of the student authors who helped create A Chapter in Mississippi County History, Celebrate! Maya Project, Vol. 2.
A book launch was held Monday at Arkansas Northeastern College as young writers released their book, A Chapter in Mississippi County History, Celebrate! Maya Project Vol. 2.

The second Celebrate! Maya Youth Writing & History Immersion Workshop took place on March 25, 2024, on the ANC campus. Students from the area interviewed residents from Mississippi County who have impacted the community, featuring their stories in the book.

The book was available for purchase and was well received. Several of the featured residents in the book as well as student authors were on hand to sign the book.

The book launch followed the Black History Month celebration held at ANC.

