ANC Get Fit classes are improving lives

Staying fit is made fun at Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville. The Mississippi County Extension Get Fit classes bring people together two mornings a week and help provide a better quality of life for the participants. There are more than 50 enrolled in the classes.

Dr. Pamela Pruett started the Extension Get Fit (EGF) program in the county as the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension from Jan. 2, 2012 - Sept. 30, 2024. During her tenure, Pruett partnered with the Arkansas Northeastern Community College Department of Continuing and Community Education to offer EGF classes.

“Depending on community interest and enrollment, EGF classes were held covering a variety of physical activity routines,” Dr. Pruett said.

Dr. Pruett retired from the Extension Service but enjoys serving as a leader to continue the classes for the benefit of the community.

Several class members took the EGF leader training and serve with Pruett as trained volunteer leaders. Leaders include Frances Ivy, Rhoda Yost, Linda Frost, Sally Cooke, Sandra Ashby and Cathy Moseley.

Ammi Tucker, ANC Department of Community and Continuing Education Director, and Dr. Matt McCord, ANC Director for Health, Wellness, and Recreation, collaborates with the Mississippi County Extension EGF volunteer leaders to provide an opportunity for community members to participate in research based, safe, effective, and measurable exercise routines.

Pruett said, “Ms. Tucker and Dr. McCord are supportive of the EGF program. The Aerobics Room in the Briggs-Seabaugh Wells Center on the Blytheville ANC campus is an amazing well-equipped space for our exercise routines. The program would not be possible without them. We all appreciate the partnership.”

The class meets from 9-10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday. The annual fee of $20 covers materials and supplies for the class.

Currently, the class is using strength training with hand weights following the standing and seated routines from the University of Arkansas Extension resources: Pump It Up and Get Pumped. Other routines using Extension DVDs are also included. Different routines are rotated during the calendar year. Evaluations are conducted regularly to gauge impact on participant’s health. A pre and post assessment using a national Senior Fitness Assessment Tests are taken so participants can compare their improvement over eight months in upper and lower strength, stamina, upper and lower flexibility, and agility.

Moseley said when he started the classes he was a little intimidated by being the only man but several other men have joined the group.

“It is good to do the training with a group,” he said. “It keeps you from slacking off. Peer pressure keeps you going.”

Participant numbers have grown over the past three years. Current enrollment is at 50 with ages ranging from 64 to 88.

Some reasons participants shared why they like attending EGF classes: include getting them out of the house; exercise with friends; making new friends, more likely to exercise than at home; learn helpful routines and tips; fun; be around positive people; have more energy; improved strength, flexibility and endurance.

Catherine Myrick, one class member, said she did not know her balance was bad until she started working out. She has seen a lot of improvement.

Sandra Ashby said since she started the Get Fit program she has not had to have shots for her arthritis.

Another member said she came to class as soon as she could after surgery. “It helps me to get out and be around others and do some exercise. This class is an encouragement to me.”

The participants work at their own level of ability but all agreed, they can see a difference in their balance and flexibility.

Another member said, “The EGF class fills a much needed void for an exercise class in our community comparable to other, large communities. We are fortunate to have this.”

Dr. Pruett said they could not do this without ANC and the great department of community education they provide as well as the UofA.

Recently, class members donated funds and purchased a television and DVD player for the aerobics room to replace the old equipment that wasn’t working well. The project was organized by Cathy and Mark Moseley. The new television and DVD player were presented during class last week in honor of Dr. Pruett for her service in the Extension Get Fit program.

For more information on Extension Get Fit, contact Cheryl Tolson, Mississippi County Extension Administrative Specialist, at 870-563-0236.