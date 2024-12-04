American Red Cross serves across Arkansas and Missouri

American Red Cross Regional Communication Manager Jill Eaves, a military veteran, is no stranger to the service. Her long-time service with the American Red Cross started as a volunteer in 2008 while living in North Dakota. She helped with massive floods in that area.

Eaves has been all over the world.

Her husband retired from the Air Force two years ago and the family moved to Missouri.

Eaves got a call from a staff member in Louisiana about a job opportunity with the Service to the Armed Forces which she accepted.

She served as the regional program manager Service to the Armed Forces and International Service for two years. During that time, she was deployed to Poland for five months while she was in that position. When the communication manager’s position became available, she said it was a great opportunity for her to continue to do what she loved, which is helping people. She will be working in the Arkansas and Southern Missouri area. She will travel where she is needed but will not be deployed for a long period of time. It was difficult for her to be away from her family for five months. She has a daughter, 9, and a son, 6.

She was scheduled to start the new position on Monday before the tornadoes came through Arkansas on Friday night. She hit the ground running and headed to the disaster areas on Saturday.

“We work with organizations including the Salvation Army and other community partners,” she said.

Eaves stopped by the Blytheville Town Courier office on Tuesday after leaving the Cave City area that had been hit by a tornado Friday night. March is American Red Cross Month.

Part of her job will be highlighting with communities on what the American Red Cross offers. She pointed out the importance of volunteers and community partners.

“Ninety percent of our workforce are volunteers,” she said. “We can’t be everywhere and our volunteers are out there. We want people to know we are here and we are available.”

In addition to helping in disasters, the American Red Cross is there for community service including CPR training, training in shelter work, blood drives and much more.

“We are always looking for shelter locations, people who want to be trained as volunteers and community partners,” she said.

The American Red Cross has an emergency app with shelter locations listed, Military Hero Care information, and available resources.

As communication manager Eaves will direct interested people in contacting volunteers to help set up classes in schools for youth preparedness, set up CPR classes for older students, blood drives for schools and other organizations.

The American Red Cross mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

For more information on volunteering or services, Eaves can be contacted by email at Jill.Eaves@Redcross.org.