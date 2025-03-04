American Red Cross roadshow comes to Blytheville

The American Red Cross Volunteer Recruitment Roadshow will be making a stop at Blytheville Book Company, 429 W. Main St., on Thursday, March 6 from 2–5 p.m.

This roadshow serves to inform the local community about Red Cross resources and meaningful volunteer opportunities. Visitors will be able to meet some amazing humanitarians and learn how their time and talents can help those in need. Those who are interested and complete a short volunteer application on-site will receive a free gift, while supplies last.

The American Red Cross relies on dedicated volunteers to help continue its mission of alleviating human suffering in the face of disaster. Just since Jan 1, in Arkansas, Red Cross responded to more than 190 fires and assisted more than 600 people. Whether it is a tornado, flooding, or a home fire, our volunteers are on the front line providing essential services such as emergency shelter, food and emotional support.