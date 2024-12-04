Air Cargo looks to expand Miss. County operation

Mississippi County Planning and Development Committee met Friday afternoon in the control tower boardroom at the former Eaker Air Base. Justice Michael White chaired the meeting presenting requests for funding for renovations on the north side of the control tower and funding for hangar expansion to accommodate new industry.

“We decided to meet here so you could see the work that has been done and what needs to be done,” Justice White said.

Prior to the meeting, committee members toured the control tower allowing them to see the work needed to upgrade the offices on the north side of the tower and view the work that has been done to the south side of tower.

Barrett Harrison, president of the Blytheville/Gosnell Regional Airport Authority, told committee members when they started the work on the tower, it was a mess. Today, there is a nice area for visiting pilots with a lounge and a breakroom.

Clif Chitwood, executive director of Mississippi County Economic Development, explained Air Cargo, a Miami based air cargo company, is looking to expand its range of services at the Aeroplex. They have a lease with ART for Hangar 5 for two years that will extend for up to three more years should ART exercise its three one-year extension options. Air Cargo has a lease with the Aeroplex if at any point ART should drop its leases or decline to extend the lease as their present contact provides.

Air Cargo presently has 100 employees in Mississippi County doing C Checks. Chitwood said Air Cargo has committed to creating a minimum of 300 jobs over a period of four years.

Chitwood said the board recommends a $2.5 million investment to upgrade and enlarge Hangar 5 to make it fit to paint aircraft of any size. Upgrades will include new lighting, air ventilation equipment, electric upgrade and painting the building as well as repairing any roof leaks. The county’s investment will be matched by Air Cargo.

Harrison will inspect all work done on the hangar and submit invoices for payment.

Justice White said this is the appropriation ordinance pulled at the last full court meeting because he felt that more information on the lease was needed.

Harrison said the company has leased two more buildings and are remodeling them on their own as well as remodeling three townhouses on the base for their employees.

“We are benefitting from them being here,” Harrison said.

Chitwood added the average hourly wage for their employees will be $33 an hour and if they create 250 jobs the payroll will be $16 million a year.

Judge John A. Nelson said the aeroplex is in high demand. He commented he was comfortable with the investment.

The committee voted to move the recommendation for $2.5 million to the finance committee which will meet on Tuesday.

Chitwood then discussed the improvements needed to accommodate industrial growth in the control tower facility.

He said the Civil Air Patrol will have office space in the north end of the tower as well as adding additional offices.

The request was for $50,000 to the Blytheville/Gosnell Regional Airport Authority for renovations. The estimated cost of the improvement was $75,000 and the BGRAA will cover the cost over $50,000.

“This will create a good impression when a potential company comes in the area,” Justice White said. “The former base is a diamond in the rough and it needs a little polish.”

The committee approved moving the $50,000 request to the finance committee.

Following the meeting, Harrison provided a tour of the base for committee members to view the work underway.