A-State to present Black History Month programs

JONESBORO – Several events will occur on the Arkansas State University campus throughout February to mark Black History Month. The theme for the programs this year is “African Americans and Labor: Celebrating our Achievements.”

“My desire is to provide students with an opportunity to be empowered by the legacy of those who have come before them, connect with one another to build community, a chance to engage with the Northeast Arkansas community, alumni, and one another to build networks and enhance their sense of belonging to A-State,” said Dr. Carlitta Moore, vice chancellor for access and institutional engagement.

The month filled with programs kicks off at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, in Centennial Hall inside the Reng Student Union for a Night of the Arts.

Performers across campus and the community will showcase their talents, including the A-State National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), Jonesboro High Steppers, Brittany Duke, Evolve: The Student Organization.

“These programs are thoughtfully designed to educate, inspire and foster a sense of unity. By attending, you’ll not only gain knowledge but also build meaningful relationships and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about valuing all,” said Trinity Haynes, education program coordinator of multicultural affairs.

From 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, the community is invited to the 18th annual Soul Food Dinner and Program. The dinner will occur at the Baptist Collegiate Ministries building, 115 North Caraway Road, hosted by the Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter of the A-State Alumni Association. Following the meal, attendees can expect performances by singers and speakers.

Feb. 9 – 13 the Black Student Association will celebrate BSA Week with several events taking place each day of the week.

At 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, Sunday service from Word Baptist Church will occur inside the Reng Student Union Auditorium.

Get your dancing shoes ready, the public is invited to a line dancing class at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, inside Centennial Hall.

As part of BSA Week, the Black Business Expo will return to Centennial Hall, beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 13, the Black Student Association will wrap up BSA Week with a talent show inside Centennial Hall.

The events continue at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, with the Tour of Black Voices. Guest artist Anitra Jay will take attendees on a journey of Black history with captivating songs, videos and performances. This program will be presented by the Student Activities Board and will take place inside the student union auditorium.

The Jonesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., welcomes the Northeast Arkansas community to “Democracy at Work: Your Role, Your Rights, Your Responsibility.”

The conversation explores the importance of civic engagement and the role each individual plays in democracy. Participants can learn about their rights and responsibilities as community members at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the student union auditorium.

The month of celebrations begins to wrap up at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, with the seventh annual Living Legends Awards inside Centennial Hall. Established in 2019, the ceremony honors A-State alumni and Northeast Arkansas community members who excel in their fields, enrich the community, and inspire future generations. This is a cocktail attire event.

“The Living Legends Ceremony holds a particularly special place in my heart. It’s an incredible opportunity to honor and celebrate those who have selflessly given back to A-State and the broader community,” said Moore. “This ceremony allows us to express our gratitude and appreciation by giving them their flowers while they are still with us, a gesture which is both meaningful and profound.”

The festivities conclude at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as the A-State Museum transports attendees back in time for the Jonesboro Black Business District exhibit. The exhibit offers a glimpse into the legacy and contributions of Black-owned businesses in the local community.

“My hope is that attendees walk away with a deeper understanding of the contributions and resilience of Black individuals throughout history and in contemporary society. I want them to feel empowered to celebrate access for all, engage in meaningful conversations about systemic change, and reflect on their own role in creating welcoming communities. Ultimately, I hope they leave feeling inspired and motivated to be lifelong learners,” said Haynes, chair of the Black History Month committee.