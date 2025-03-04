45th Annual ESA events raise $313,530

BLYTHEVILLE— This past weekend, the citizens of Mississippi County showed their dedicated support of St. Jude with the 45th Annual ESA St. Jude Radiothon and Cablethon. Between the two events, a total of $313,530 was raised.

President of ESA- Blytheville Amber Razer claimed the two-day event a “tremendous success”.

“This year’s St. Jude Cablethon was a tremendous success. We raised an astounding $313,530,” explained Razer. “We want to thank everyone who made donations, volunteered their time, provided food to feed all of the volunteers, Ritter Communications, and the radio station. We also cannot thank Nucor Yamato Steel enough for their continued support of ESA, as well as the community of Blytheville.”

Razer continued, “St. Jude is thankful for all we do in the name of ‘Blytheville for St.Jude!’”

The fundraising began Friday morning as listening across the 96.3 Cash Country airwaves heard from radio host Mike Lester and former radio personality Tammy Swanson, along with a host of guests and talented performers.

“It was an honor to be joined by Tammy Swanson, George Hubbard, Jean Lucas, Lewis ‘Dago’ Walters, Debbie Knight, Joseph Fondren, and the rest of the team at 96.3 Cash Country Friday, to help raise money for the kids at St. Jude at the 45th annual Radiothon,” said Lester. “Also a big thank you to minister Jim Clark and First Baptist Church.”

Friday’s Radiothon raised $6,389.

Saturday’s Cablethon was filmed live by Ritter Communications and was emceed throughout the day by former St. Jude patient Shane Adkisson, Dr. Tommie Westbrook, and Joseph Fondren.

Cablethon viewers and attendees heard from former and current patients, and parents during the event held in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church.