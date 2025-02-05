Earthquake Awareness Month presents an excellent opportunity to emphasize the importance of preparedness. It is also a timely reminder that a significant portion of Arkansas is located within the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ).

Nearly 200 earthquakes happen every year in the central United States, although most go unnoticed. If a major earthquake were to occur in the NMSZ, the consequences could be devastating for many Arkansans.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a series of three large earthquakes caused complex changes in the physiography of the NMSZ between 1811 and 1812. Geologists have classified these earthquakes as some of the largest in the United States since its settlement by Europeans. Within the next 50 years, they estimate there is a 7-10% probability of a reoccurrence of the 1811-1812 earthquakes and a 25-40% probability of a M6.0 or greater within the NMSZ.

Much of the landscape within the NMSZ has changed since the 1811-1812 earthquakes. During that time, the central United States was sparsely populated, and now it's home to millions of people. Cities such as Jonesboro, AR, St. Louis, MO, and Memphis, TN would experience catastrophic damage in the event of another major earthquake in the NMSZ. This is why it is so important for people to be as prepared as possible.

Communities must come together and take proactive measures to significantly reduce the loss of life and property in the event of a disaster. Following major events like an earthquake or flood, many people will need to rely on emergency measures to survive in the immediate aftermath. Buildings, homes, and infrastructure may be uninhabitable and unusable for an extended period of time.

ADEM encourages everyone to be "2 Weeks Ready." This means you should have an emergency plan and enough supplies for your entire family to survive for at least two weeks after a disaster. Make sure to store items such as non-perishable food, water, batteries, medications, first aid supplies, important documents, flashlights, and a portable radio in an easily accessible location. Practice your emergency plan with your family, so everyone knows whom to contact and which evacuation routes to take from work, home, or school. In the event of an earthquake, remember to DROP, COVER, and HOLD ON.

For more information about earthquake preparedness, contact ADEM's Earthquake Program Manager Hilda Booth at eq@adem.arkansas.gov. You may also find helpful advice on the Central United States Earthquake Consortium’s website at www.cusec.org or through Ready.gov at www.ready.gov/earthquakes.